Victor Osimhen witnessed his potential move away from Napoli fall through in the final moments of the summer window

The Nigerian forward has since been excluded from the first-team setup and is expected not to play for the club again

A report from an Italian outlet detailing that a Turkish club is preparing a bid for the combative centre forward has recently surfaced

Victor Osimhen has largely been ostracised from Napoli's first team following his failure to complete a move away from the club in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who was linked to several clubs across Europe and beyond, saw what appeared to be a certain transfer away from the club fall through due to a failure to agree on a deal with both the forward and Napoli.

In the aftermath of this unsavoury turn of events, the Nigerian forward has been relegated to the U21 team of the Italian club.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and AS Roma on April 28, 2024 in Naples. Image: Francesco Pecoraro.

According to Sky Sports, Napoli director, Giovanni Manna, has detailed that there is no way back for the forward into the club’s first team.

Nonetheless, amid what seems to be a confining situation for Osimhen, a report has surfaced about a Turkish club looking to sign the forward.

Turkish club explores Osimhen's transfer

According to a report from media outlet Corriere dello Sport, Turkish giants Galatasaray are exploring a transfer for the marquee forward.

The report reveals that Galatasaray is seeking a dry loan for Osimhen and is prepared to cover the entirety of his salary. An agreement between the two parties is said to be in the works, with meetings between the presidents of both clubs expected soon.

TalkSport notes that the Turkish transfer window remains open until September 13, giving Galatasaray ample time to finalise the deal.

Should the transfer go through, Osimhen will join a star-studded squad featuring Mauro Icardi and his former teammate, Dries Mertens.

Napoli subtly provides Osimhen update

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli subtly offered an update on Osimhen.

Prior to their Serie A clash against Parma Calcio, the Italian club teased fans with the jersey number of the striker’s supposed replacement, Lukaku.

Reports had hinted at the possibility of Osimhen being stripped of the number nine jersey. However, Napoli appeared to have handed the Belgian attacker the number 11 shirt.

