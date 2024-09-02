Chelsea were one of the numerous clubs heavily linked with a transfer for Napoli's talisman, Victor Osimhen

The Premier League outfit was reported to have made several offers for the marquee Nigerian attacker

Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca, has recently explained why the West London side abandoned their pursuit of the striker

The future of Victor Osimhen was one of football's biggest conversations during the recently concluded summer transfer window.

The Napoli attacker was linked with several clubs within and outside Europe, with a transfer away from the Serie A club almost certain.

Among the many clubs linked with the Nigerian, Chelsea appeared to be the most keen on the forward, with reports suggesting an agreement on a deal could be imminent.

However, the move for Osimhen fell through in the final moments of the transfer window.

In the aftermath of his side's draw against Crystal Palace, Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca, explained why the deal for Osimhen fell through.

Maresca speaks on Osimhen's transfer

As reported by Football London, the 44-year-old Chelsea manager explained that the club remains eager to make signings, but only on their own terms.

'We want players, but we want players on our terms. If the conditions aren't right for us, then the players won't come,' he stated.

When asked if the situation might change in January and whether Chelsea could revisit the Osimhen deal, he responded, 'We'll see. Between now and January, we'll play many games. But as I've said before, I prefer to focus on the present. We'll see what happens in January.'

According to Football Italia, the Osimhen deal fell apart largely due to disagreements over personal terms.

Osimhen currently earns over €10 million per season at Napoli, while Chelsea's offer was €4 million in guaranteed pay, plus €2mil in performance-related bonuses and an additional €2m if the team qualified for the Champions League.

The 25-year-old also reportedly received an offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli, with salaries in the region of €40m.

Napoli subtly provides Osimhen update

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli subtly offered an update on Osimhen.

Before their Serie A clash against Parma Calcio, the Italian club teased fans with the jersey number of the striker’s supposed replacement, Romelu Lukaku.

Reports had hinted at the possibility of Osimhen being stripped of the number nine jersey.

