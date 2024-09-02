The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures

The Nigeria Football Federation recently appointed Augustine Eguavoen as interim coach of the national team

The NFF has also published a list of assistants to aid the 59-year-old during his stint as Super Eagles coach

The coaching situation of the Super Eagles has become a major talking point following recent developments.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) initially announced Bruno Labbadia as the team's permanent coach.

However, in an unexpected twist, the German tactician stepped down just days after the announcement.

Augustine Eguavoen gestures during the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua. Image: Daniel Beloumou.

Source: Getty Images

In response to this unexpected turn of events, the NFF issued a press statement and subsequently appointed technical director Augustine Eguavoen as interim coach for the upcoming international window.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Following Eguavoen's appointment, discussions emerged regarding his potential coaching staff.

Addressing these concerns, the federation recently released another communiqué detailing the backroom staff selected to assist Eguavoen.

NFF announces Eguavoen’s assistant

According to the statement released by the federation, the 59-year-old Eguavoen will be assisted by the following individuals:

Fidelis Ilechukwu

The 46-year-old, who recently secured the Nigeria Premier League (NPFL) title with Enugu Rangers, is set to join Eguavoen's coaching staff for the upcoming qualification fixtures.

Coach Fidelis brings extensive experience to the team, having managed several clubs across the Nigerian football scene, including Plateau United, Heartland FC, and MFM FC.

Daniel Ogunmodede

The 44-year-old was also named among the managers set to work with Eguavoen in the upcoming fixtures.

The Remo Stars manager has developed into one of the most promising coaching talents in Nigeria's football scene.

Fondly known as 'Ijaball,' he previously served as an assistant manager at the Portuguese club, C.D. Feirense.

Tomaž Zorec

The Slovenian football manager also joins the team as the fitness trainer. Coach Zorec has been an assistant coach for the U-15 Slovenian national team since June 2021, and he recently joined NK Maribor as one of its fitness coaches.

Olatunji Baruwa

Among the names released by the NFF, Olatunji Baruwa appears to be the most familiar to the current national team players. The goalkeeper trainer previously worked with Nassarawa United and has also served as the goalkeeper coach under former managers, Finidi George and José Peseiro.

Eboboritse Uwejamomere

The UEFA-licensed coach completes the team’s appointments as a match analyst. He previously served as a technical adviser at FC Stormers.

Eboboritse, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology, is currently a youth development academy coach at Millwall Football Club in England.

Eboboritse's extensive coaching experience includes roles at Gillingham Football Club, Nottingham Forest Football Club, Phoenix Sports Football Club, Basford United Football Club, and Ebbsfleet United.

Eguavoen speaks on interim Super Eagles job

Legit.ng in another report detailed that interim coach of the Super Eagles, Eguavoen, has spoken following his appointment by the NFF.

The 59-year-old explained that he would not decline a call to serve his country, despite the situation surrounding his appointment.

Source: Legit.ng