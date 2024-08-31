The Super Eagles' coaching situation remains a huge topic of discussion as the international window approaches

The Nigeria Football Federation announced Augustine Eguavoen as interim manager following the failed deal with Bruno Labbadia

The former Nigerian defender explained his reason for taking back the Super Eagles job despite the prevailing circumstances.

Augustine Eguavoen was unexpectedly appointed interim coach of the Nigerian national team following the tumultuous series of events surrounding the hiring of Bruno Labbadia as Super Eagles manager.

The German tactician, who was announced as the new coach of the Super Eagles via a communique from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), surprised many by withdrawing from the deal under rather unclear circumstances.

Augustine Eguavoen gestures during the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Stade Roumde Adjia on January 23, 2022. Image: Daniel Beloumou.

Source: Getty Images

While the NFF, in it's statement attributed the withdrawal to issues related to German tax laws, other reports suggest a different story. Amid the buzz generated by this unceremonious turn of events, the federation has confirmed that Eguavoen will lead the Nigerian team on an interim basis.

The former defender and current technical director of the Nigerian team is expected to guide Nigeria through the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification matches against the Republic of Benin and Rwanda.

However, following what many have called a surprising appointment by the NFF, Eguavoen has explained why he agreed to return as interim coach of the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles job

Speaking in an interview with Mastersports, as reported by sportsvillagesquare.com, the 59-year-old explained his rationale for taking the reins as coach of the Super Eagles.

“I will do it for the love of the country and the game. Remember, football gave me name and fame, and the country gave me the opportunity, so it’s difficult to say no at this point because of the circumstances we find ourselves in.”

This return to the Super Eagles dugout marks the fourth time in recent years for the 1994 AFCON winner, who previously managed the team from 2005-2007, in 2010, and in 2022.

Nigeria is set to host the Cheetahs of Benin on September 7 before traveling to Kigali to face Rwanda on August 10.

