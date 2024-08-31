German tactician, Bruno Labbadia, has officially walked away from his role as head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles

The former Bayer Leverkusen manager was initially announced as coach of the team by the Nigeria Football Federation

A timeline breakdown of the events that unfolded prior to the veteran coach opting out of his role has surfaced

The Nigerian football scene has been thrown into chaos following recent developments concerning the Super Eagles' coaching situation.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had announced Bruno Labbadia as the new coach of the Super Eagles, stating that he would take up the role immediately.

Bruno Labbadia during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and VfL Wolfsburg at Mercedes-Benz Arena on March 18, 2023. Image: Alexander Hassenstein.

However, a report from the German outlet, Kicker, detailed that Labbadia's appointment had fallen through.

The NFF responded with a press statement explaining that the deal with the 58-year-old had been stalled due to a tax issue in Germany.

Recent reports have shed light on the tumultuous series of events that led to the collapse of the deal between Labbadia and the NFF.

Timeline of Labbadia’s Super Eagles deal

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, here is a detailed breakdown of the events leading up to the breakdown of the agreement between the NFF and Bruno Labbadia.

Contractual terms and completion:

The report reveals that the NFF met all contractual requirements as stipulated in the agreement with Labbadia.

All terms outlined in the contract, including the completion of the necessary paperwork and logistical arrangements for Labbadia and his team, were successfully fulfilled before any tax-related issues emerged.

Arrival and Visa Details:

Labbadia was scheduled to arrive in Abuja on Friday, August 30, accompanied by three assistant coaches: Bernhard Trares, Thies Bliemeister, and Richard Osaboya Krohn, as per the agreed contract.

The NFF had coordinated with the Nigeria Immigration Service to ensure that Labbadia and his team received their 14-day visa upon arrival. The team was expected to complete their biometric requirements at the Visa on Arrival (VoA) lounge to secure their printed visas.

Emergence of Tax Dispute:

The tax dispute, which the NFF cited as the reason for the deal falling through, arose on Wednesday, August 28. Labbadia requested that the NFF cover his tax liabilities in Germany. The NFF deemed this request unreasonable and declined to pay the taxes, leading to the current dispute. This issue surfaced only after all contractual obligations had been met.

As a result, the football federation has decided to appoint Augustine Eguavon as interim manager while it continues its search for a new coach.

Eguavoen speaks on interim Super Eagles job

Legit.ng in another report detailed that interim coach of the Super Eagles, Eguavoen, has spoken following his appointment by the NFF.

The 59-year-old explained that he would not decline a call to serve his country, despite the situation surrounding his appointment.

