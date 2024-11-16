Victor Osimhen's immediate future continues to make headlines following his impressive form with Galatasaray

The Napoli loanee continues to attract attention from several clubs across Europe, including clubs in the Italian top flight

A fresh report detailing that two Italian Serie A giants have shown interest in signing the marquee Nigerian striker has surfaced

Following a summer transfer window that saw his name dominate the headlines of numerous sports outlets, Victor Osimhen is back in the spotlight, this time amid speculation about a return to Serie A.

The marquee Nigerian striker, who chose to join Galatasaray after a series of transfer links ultimately fell through, is now being linked with both AC Milan and Juventus.

Victor Osimhen looks dejected during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Bologna FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Image: Giuseppe Maffia.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report from Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the 25-year-old is a topic of serious discussion among the decision-makers at both clubs, and a potential move to either of them in the summer of 2025 cannot be ruled out.

Osimhen linked to a Serie A return?

According to reports, AC Milan is keen on signing the Nigerian striker, but the hefty transfer fee—expected to be in the region of €75 to €80 million—and his substantial salary, estimated to be a net €12mil, could pose a significant hurdle to the Rossoneri's ambitions.

When questioned about the potential move for Osimhen, club chief, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, merely offered a smile and kept his thoughts close to his chest.

Juventus, on the other hand, appears to be in a stronger position to secure the Nigerian forward. Reports suggest that the club's hierarchy would be thrilled to bring Osimhen to Turin, but the deal hinges on the successful sale of current striker, Dušan Vlahović.

The Serbian forward, who was signed from Fiorentina not long ago, has struggled to make a significant impact at Juventus, particularly since the start of this season.

What the future holds for Osimhen remains uncertain, especially given recent reports from Fanatik, which indicate that Galatasaray is intensifying its efforts to sign the Nigerian striker permanently.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Osimhen’s potential move is one to watch closely, as it promises to be one of the most intriguing transfer stories of the year.

Napoli send message to Galatasaray

Legit.ng also reported that Napoli sent a firm message to Galatasaray amid a proposed €50 million offer for their loan star Victor Osimhen to make his move permanent.

The Italian club met with the Turkish champions in Istanbul where they made it clear it's the release clause or nothing as other clubs are interested and could afford it.

