A long list of African players from different footballing eras have left indelible marks on the English Premier League

Mohamed Salah and Didier Drogba, among others, are some of the few African players who have featured in the league

Former Nigerian striker, Yakubu Ayegbeni, has named whom he considers the best African to play in the EPL

Since the rebranding of the English Premier League (EPL) in 1992, numerous players, particularly Africans, have gone on to leave their mark on the league.

From Austin Jay-Jay Okocha to Nwankwo Kanu, the Toure brothers—Kolo and Yaya—to Emmanuel Adebayor and Riyad Mahrez, several African players have made a lasting impact on what is widely regarded as the best football league in the world.

Among these football stars, a few stand out as exceptional talents. Two players who have consistently risen above the rest are Mohamed Salah and Didier Drogba.

These two have often been hailed as the best African players to ever grace the Premier League, and, arguably, among the greatest to have played in English football.

Debates frequently arise about who is the best African player in Premier League history, with Salah and Drogba at the centre of the discussion.

However, in a recent interview, former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Ayegbeni, shared his view on who he believes is the better player between the two.

Yakubu picks between Salah and Drogba

In an interview as captured by ESPN Africa, the 41-year-old former striker, who himself scored over 100 goals during his Premier League career, expressed his preference for the Ivorian icon, Drogba over Salah.

"You cannot say Salah is the greatest African player to play in the Premier League. Drogba was something special; he was scoring for fun," Ayegbeni remarked.

According to Premier League statistics, Drogba amassed impressive numbers: 254 appearances, 104 goals, 55 assists, two Golden Boots, and four Premier League titles during his 11-year tenure.

Salah, on the other hand, has so far recorded 265 appearances, 159 goals, 70 assists, three Golden Boots, and one Premier League title in his ongoing career in the league.

