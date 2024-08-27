Erling Haaland netted his seventh Premier League hat-trick for Manchester City against Ipswich Town

5 Nigerians have scored a treble of goals in the English top-flight division, including Yakubu Aiyegbeni

Nigeria-eligible winger Noni Madueke also netted a second-half hat-trick for Chelsea against Wolves

Erling Haaland and Noni Madueke stole the headlines in the Premier League over the weekend after both players scored hat tricks against Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was the first for the Nigeria-eligible Madueke, while the Norwegian striker scored his seventh in the second game into his third season in the Premier League.

Former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers embraces Kelechi Iheanacho after he scored a hat trick against Sheffield United in 2021. Photo by Lindsey Parnaby.

Madueke is the most recent Nigerian to score a treble, even though his international allegiance is for England. However, who are the former Super Eagles stars to score?

Nigerians with PL hat tricks

1. Efan Efoku

As noted by premierleague.com, Efoku was the first Nigerian footballer to play in the English top flight in April 1993. Unsurprisingly, he scored the first hat trick by a Nigerian in the league. He scored four goals in Wimbledon’s 5-1 win over Everton on September 25 1993.

2. Yakubu Aiyegbeni

Big Yak as he is fondly, is best remembered by Nigerians for the miss against South Korea at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. As noted by Goal, he is the country's highest goalscorer in the English league with 95 goals, including four hat-tricks, the most by an African.

3. Osaze Odemwingie

Odemwingie is a fan favourite at West Bromwich Albion, partly due to his hat-trick against bitter rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2012. He wrote his name in the history books as one of the Nigerians to have netted a treble.

4. Kelechi Iheanacho

Senior man joined the elite list when he scored thrice during Leicester City's 5-0 win over Sheffield United in 2021. That year, he enjoyed an impressive spell to help the Foxes win the FA Cup. He left the club at the end of last season and joined Sevilla.

5. Nwankwo Kanu

This is possibly the greatest hat trick of all, considering its effect on the match. Kanu came off the bench with Arsenal trailing Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. He scored three goals to complete a comeback and win all three points for Arsene Wenger’s side.

