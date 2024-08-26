Erling Haaland scored a remarkable hattrick on match day two of the Premier League against Ipswich Town

The treble puts the Norwegian in pole position for the 2024/25 Premier League season Golden Boot Award race

A Manchester City teammate left the 24-year-old a bizarre message following his player-of-the-match performance against the League’s new boys

Erling Haaland continued his phenomenal start to the 2024/25 English Premier League season with a stunning hat-trick against Ipswich Town.

The 24-year-old, who opened the scoring for Manchester City in their previous clash against Chelsea, followed up with an early equaliser against the newly promoted side.

But Haaland was far from done. He doubled his tally with a clinical finish after receiving a brilliant defence-splitting pass from Kevin De Bruyne.

Erling Haaland during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2024. Image: Robbie Jay Barratt.

The star forward completed his first hat-trick of the new season with a superb strike from the edge of the box, sending the ball past goalkeeper, Arijanet Muric, and sealing an emphatic 4-1 victory for Pep Guardiola's team.

In the aftermath of the match, with the hat-trick ball in hand as a token of his achievement, Haaland invited his teammates to sign it. However, one teammate left him with a rather unexpected message.

Haaland's teammate's bizarre message

One of the players of Manchester City, who remains unidentified, wrote on the match ball signed by the entire squad:

"I'm sick of writing on these match balls," as reported by Sportbible.

The photo of the inscription has since gone viral, with fans speculating that it could have been penned by Portuguese defender Ruben Dias.

While we can't confirm if it was indeed Dias, it's understandable why someone might express frustration at repeatedly signing match balls.

According to data from , Haaland's hat-trick against Ipswich Town was his seventh in the Premier League since joining in 2022.

The Norwegian striker has also scored over 92 goals for Manchester City across all competitions during that time.

Haaland on list of players with tempting clauses

