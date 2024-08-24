Chelsea are exploring possible means to complete a transfer for combative forward, Victor Osimhen

The marquee Nigerian centre forward is tied to a contract with a staggering €130 million release clause

Several players currently have tempting release clauses as Chelsea looks to explore Osimhen’s signing

The potential move for Victor Osimhen has become a focal point of discussion within Chelsea’s hierarchy.

The highly sought-after Nigerian forward, coveted by numerous top clubs, seems poised for a departure from his Italian Serie A club this summer.

However, despite Osimhen’s apparent desire to leave the Neapolitan side, one key issue remains a significant talking point: the release clause in his contract.

Osimhen’s contract, signed with Napoli in the winter of 2023, reportedly includes a release clause in the region of €130 million.

Although this figure may seem staggering at first glance, it’s worth noting that such a clause is quite enticing given the current trend of astronomical transfer fees, especially for a player of Osimhen’s calibre, who is currently in the spotlight.

With this in mind, we highlight some of the most tempting release clauses currently present in football.

Players with the most tempting release clause

Erling Haaland – £172.1 million

The Manchester City forward reportedly has a release clause of around £172.1mil in his current contract.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Citizens in the summer of 2022, has been involved in over 100 goals since then, according to data from FotMob.

Given his remarkable contributions, it may only be a matter of time before a club comes knocking to trigger that release clause.

Bruno Guimaraes – £100 million

Another player with a tempting release clause is the 26-year-old, particularly given his exceptional midfield talent.

The versatile Brazilian has seamlessly integrated into Newcastle’s midfield, adapting like a duck to water.

Guimaraes, who was signed for around £40m from Lyon, is currently attracting transfer interest from several clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain.

Viktor Gyokeres – £86 million

The 26-year-old Swedish forward is another player with a rather tempting and enviable release clause in his contract.

Having been in exceptional form for Sporting CP, he has contributed to over 70 goals in his two seasons with the Portuguese side, according to data from FotMob.

With a flurry of transfer interest gathering, it's anticipated that the Swedish forward will soon make a move away from the Portuguese league.

Lois Openda – £68.8 million

The RB Leipzig star is another forward with a highly coveted release clause.

The Belgian international has been nothing short of sensational since bursting onto the scene with Vitesse. Openda has also demonstrated his ability to perform on the biggest stages whenever called upon.

It's no surprise that some of Europe’s biggest clubs highly seek after him.

Napoli chief speaks on Osimhen’s Chelsea link

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli chief, Giovanni Manna, has provided an update on Victor Osimhen’s future.

The club director explained that the situation involving the Nigerian forward is currently at an impasse, with both parties working diligently to find a solution as the new season gets underway.

Osimhen is heavily linked with a transfer to Chelsea, and a move is expected to be completed before the closure of the ongoing summer transfer window. The Nigerian has been largely frozen out of the Napoli team setup.

