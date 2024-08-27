Global site navigation

List of All Super Eagles Coaches Since 1949 As NFF Appoints Bruno Labbadia
Football

by  Babajide Orevba 3 min read
  • Bruno Labbadia has been appointed as the new head coach of the Super Eagles, as confirmed by the NFF
  • The German tactician joins a long list of local and foreign coaches who have managed the Nigerian national team
  • Clemens Westerhof, Joey Blackwell, Samson Siasia, and Stephen Keshi are among those who have taken charge at one time or the other

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that German tactician Bruno Labbadia has been appointed as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

Barely two weeks before the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations begin, the Nigerian football house finally named a new gaffer.

Recall that as soon a Finidi George resigned from the position, the NFF went public in search for an expatriate.

Bruno Labbadia is the new Super Eagles coach
The NFF has confirmed the appointment of Bruno Labbadia as the new Super Eagles head coach. Photo: Maja Hitij.
Source: Getty Images

The 58-year-old Labbadia joins a long list of local and foreign coaches in charge of the Nigerian senior men's national football team.

As per Sports Village Square, many believe Clemens Westerhof, who was in charge between 1989 and 1994, was the most successful, having won the AFCON title in 1994 and qualifying the team for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

List of Super Eagles coaches from 1949 to 2024

  1. John Finch (England) – 1949
  2. Daniel Anyiam (Nigeria) – 1954-1956; 1964-1965
  3. Les Courtier (England) – 1956-1960
  4. Moshe Beit Halevi (Israel) – 1960-1961
  5. George Vardar (Hungary) – 1961-1963
  6. Joey Blackwell (England) – 1963 – 1964
  7. József Ember (Hungary) – 1965-1968
  8. Sabino Barinaga (Spain) – 1968-1969
  9. Peter ‘Eto’ Amaechina (Nigeria) – 1969-1970
  10. Karl-Heinz Marotzke (Germany) – 1970-1971; 1974
  11. Jorge Penna (Brazil) – 1972-1973
  12. Jelisavčić ‘Father Tiko’ Tihomir (Yugoslavia) – 1974-1978
  13. Otto Glória (Brazil) – 1979-1982
  14. Gottlieb Göller (Germany) – 1981
  15. Adegboye Onigbinde (Nigeria) – 1983-1984; 2002
  16. Chris Udemezue (Nigeria) – 1984-1986
  17. Patrick Ekeji (Nigeria) – 1985
  18. Paul Hamilton (Nigeria) – 1987; 1989
  19. Manfred Höner (Germany) – 1988-1989
  20. Clemens Westerhof (Netherlands) – 1989-1994
  21. Amodu Shaibu (Nigeria) – 1994-1995; 1996-1997; 2001-2002; 2008-2010
  22. Johannes Bonfrere (Netherlands) – 1995-1996; 1999-2001
  23. Philippe Troussier (France) – 1997
  24. Monday Sinclair (Nigeria) – 1997-1998
  25. Bora Milutinović (Yugoslavia) – 1998
  26. Thijs Libregts (Netherlands) – 1999
  27. Christian Chukwu (Nigeria) – 2002-2005
  28. Augustine Eguavoen (Nigeria) – 2005-2007; 2010; 2022
  29. Berti Vogts (Germany) – 2007-2008
  30. Lars Lagerbäck (Sweden) – 2010
  31. Samson Siasia (Nigeria) – 2010-2011; 2016
  32. Stephen Keshi (Nigeria) – 2011-2014; 2015
  33. Sunday Oliseh (Nigeria) – 2015-2016
  34. Gernot Rohr (Germany) – 2016-2021
  35. José Peseiro (Portugal) – 2022-2024
  36. Finidi George (Nigeria) – 2024
  37. Bruno Labbadia (Germany) – 2024-?

Source: Legit.ng

