List of All Super Eagles Coaches Since 1949 As NFF Appoints Bruno Labbadia
- Bruno Labbadia has been appointed as the new head coach of the Super Eagles, as confirmed by the NFF
- The German tactician joins a long list of local and foreign coaches who have managed the Nigerian national team
- Clemens Westerhof, Joey Blackwell, Samson Siasia, and Stephen Keshi are among those who have taken charge at one time or the other
The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that German tactician Bruno Labbadia has been appointed as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.
Barely two weeks before the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations begin, the Nigerian football house finally named a new gaffer.
Recall that as soon a Finidi George resigned from the position, the NFF went public in search for an expatriate.
The 58-year-old Labbadia joins a long list of local and foreign coaches in charge of the Nigerian senior men's national football team.
As per Sports Village Square, many believe Clemens Westerhof, who was in charge between 1989 and 1994, was the most successful, having won the AFCON title in 1994 and qualifying the team for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.
List of Super Eagles coaches from 1949 to 2024
- John Finch (England) – 1949
- Daniel Anyiam (Nigeria) – 1954-1956; 1964-1965
- Les Courtier (England) – 1956-1960
- Moshe Beit Halevi (Israel) – 1960-1961
- George Vardar (Hungary) – 1961-1963
- Joey Blackwell (England) – 1963 – 1964
- József Ember (Hungary) – 1965-1968
- Sabino Barinaga (Spain) – 1968-1969
- Peter ‘Eto’ Amaechina (Nigeria) – 1969-1970
- Karl-Heinz Marotzke (Germany) – 1970-1971; 1974
- Jorge Penna (Brazil) – 1972-1973
- Jelisavčić ‘Father Tiko’ Tihomir (Yugoslavia) – 1974-1978
- Otto Glória (Brazil) – 1979-1982
- Gottlieb Göller (Germany) – 1981
- Adegboye Onigbinde (Nigeria) – 1983-1984; 2002
- Chris Udemezue (Nigeria) – 1984-1986
- Patrick Ekeji (Nigeria) – 1985
- Paul Hamilton (Nigeria) – 1987; 1989
- Manfred Höner (Germany) – 1988-1989
- Clemens Westerhof (Netherlands) – 1989-1994
- Amodu Shaibu (Nigeria) – 1994-1995; 1996-1997; 2001-2002; 2008-2010
- Johannes Bonfrere (Netherlands) – 1995-1996; 1999-2001
- Philippe Troussier (France) – 1997
- Monday Sinclair (Nigeria) – 1997-1998
- Bora Milutinović (Yugoslavia) – 1998
- Thijs Libregts (Netherlands) – 1999
- Christian Chukwu (Nigeria) – 2002-2005
- Augustine Eguavoen (Nigeria) – 2005-2007; 2010; 2022
- Berti Vogts (Germany) – 2007-2008
- Lars Lagerbäck (Sweden) – 2010
- Samson Siasia (Nigeria) – 2010-2011; 2016
- Stephen Keshi (Nigeria) – 2011-2014; 2015
- Sunday Oliseh (Nigeria) – 2015-2016
- Gernot Rohr (Germany) – 2016-2021
- José Peseiro (Portugal) – 2022-2024
- Finidi George (Nigeria) – 2024
- Bruno Labbadia (Germany) – 2024-?
Odegbami cautions Siasia over Eagles job
Legit.ng earlier reported that Samson Siasia is reportedly in the interim coaching group for the Super Eagles ahead of the September international break but has received a warning from a former international.
Siasia completed his five-year FIFA ban for alleged corruption on August 16 and confirmed he is ready to return to football management immediately without much delay.
The former U23 coach will be one of the assistants to NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen, who will take charge of the team for the AFCON 2025 qualifier against Rwanda and Benin.
