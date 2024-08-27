List of All Super Eagles Coaches Since 1949 As NFF Appoints Bruno Labbadia

Bruno Labbadia has been appointed as the new head coach of the Super Eagles, as confirmed by the NFF

The German tactician joins a long list of local and foreign coaches who have managed the Nigerian national team

Clemens Westerhof, Joey Blackwell, Samson Siasia, and Stephen Keshi are among those who have taken charge at one time or the other

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that German tactician Bruno Labbadia has been appointed as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

Barely two weeks before the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations begin, the Nigerian football house finally named a new gaffer.

Recall that as soon a Finidi George resigned from the position, the NFF went public in search for an expatriate.

The 58-year-old Labbadia joins a long list of local and foreign coaches in charge of the Nigerian senior men's national football team.

As per Sports Village Square, many believe Clemens Westerhof, who was in charge between 1989 and 1994, was the most successful, having won the AFCON title in 1994 and qualifying the team for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

List of Super Eagles coaches from 1949 to 2024

John Finch (England) – 1949 Daniel Anyiam (Nigeria) – 1954-1956; 1964-1965 Les Courtier (England) – 1956-1960 Moshe Beit Halevi (Israel) – 1960-1961 George Vardar (Hungary) – 1961-1963 Joey Blackwell (England) – 1963 – 1964 József Ember (Hungary) – 1965-1968 Sabino Barinaga (Spain) – 1968-1969 Peter ‘Eto’ Amaechina (Nigeria) – 1969-1970 Karl-Heinz Marotzke (Germany) – 1970-1971; 1974 Jorge Penna (Brazil) – 1972-1973 Jelisavčić ‘Father Tiko’ Tihomir (Yugoslavia) – 1974-1978 Otto Glória (Brazil) – 1979-1982 Gottlieb Göller (Germany) – 1981 Adegboye Onigbinde (Nigeria) – 1983-1984; 2002 Chris Udemezue (Nigeria) – 1984-1986 Patrick Ekeji (Nigeria) – 1985 Paul Hamilton (Nigeria) – 1987; 1989 Manfred Höner (Germany) – 1988-1989 Clemens Westerhof (Netherlands) – 1989-1994 Amodu Shaibu (Nigeria) – 1994-1995; 1996-1997; 2001-2002; 2008-2010 Johannes Bonfrere (Netherlands) – 1995-1996; 1999-2001 Philippe Troussier (France) – 1997 Monday Sinclair (Nigeria) – 1997-1998 Bora Milutinović (Yugoslavia) – 1998 Thijs Libregts (Netherlands) – 1999 Christian Chukwu (Nigeria) – 2002-2005 Augustine Eguavoen (Nigeria) – 2005-2007; 2010; 2022 Berti Vogts (Germany) – 2007-2008 Lars Lagerbäck (Sweden) – 2010 Samson Siasia (Nigeria) – 2010-2011; 2016 Stephen Keshi (Nigeria) – 2011-2014; 2015 Sunday Oliseh (Nigeria) – 2015-2016 Gernot Rohr (Germany) – 2016-2021 José Peseiro (Portugal) – 2022-2024 Finidi George (Nigeria) – 2024 Bruno Labbadia (Germany) – 2024-?

Odegbami cautions Siasia over Eagles job

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samson Siasia is reportedly in the interim coaching group for the Super Eagles ahead of the September international break but has received a warning from a former international.

Siasia completed his five-year FIFA ban for alleged corruption on August 16 and confirmed he is ready to return to football management immediately without much delay.

The former U23 coach will be one of the assistants to NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen, who will take charge of the team for the AFCON 2025 qualifier against Rwanda and Benin.

