The Nigeria Football Federation has concluded its lengthy search for a coach with the appointment of Bruno Labbadia

The Super Eagles team had been without a permanent manager following the departure of Finidi George in June

The German tactician is expected to take charge of the national team in the upcoming AFCON qualification fixtures

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Bruno Labbadia as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The 58-year-old was officially named manager on Tuesday, August 27. The experienced tactician, with a rich history in German football, is expected to lead the Nigerian team during the upcoming international window.

Bruno Labbadia during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern München at Mercedes-Benz Arena on March 04, 2023. Image: Christian Kaspar.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released by the NFF, the federation's General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, confirmed the appointment:

"The NFF Executive Committee has approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee to appoint Mr. Bruno Labbadia as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles. The appointment is with immediate effect."

Labbadia becomes the sixth German coach to take charge of the Super Eagles. He follows in the footsteps of previous German managers, including Karl-Heinz Marotzke, who had two stints between 1970 and 1974, Gottlieb Göller in 1981, Manfred Höner from 1988 to 1989, Berti Vogts from 2007 to 2008, and Gernot Rohr from 2016 to 2020.

Höner guided the Super Eagles to a runner-up finish at the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations, while Rohr led Nigeria to qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

Bruno Labbadia's coaching history

According to data courtesy of Sofascore, coach Labbadia boasts a rich footballing history across German football. Aside from featuring for the German national team, the 58-year-old has managed several top-flight clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen, VfL Wolfsburg, Hamburger SV, and Darmstadt 98.

Coach Labbadia will kick off his tenure with a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification clash against the Republic of Benin.

Reason Andersson could be perfect for Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report outlined several reasons why coach Andersson would be an ideal choice to lead the Super Eagles.

The veteran manager brings a wealth of experience, having guided the Sweden national team to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 UEFA Euro tournament.

The 61-year-old also achieved an impressive goal-scoring record with his team, particularly considering the calibre of attackers he had at his disposal.

Source: Legit.ng