Osimhen’s Transfer Options Dwindle As Premier League Coach Rules Out Signing of Nigerian
- The immediate future of Victor Osimhen continues to be clouded in doubt as the summer transfer window nears its end
- The forward's tenure with Napoli is almost certainly coming to an end, with the Italian club reportedly reaching an agreement for a new striker
- Amid the 25-year-old's search for a new club, a Premier League manager has ruled out the possibility of signing the Nigerian
Victor Osimhen's departure from Napoli seems all but certain, yet the question of which club he will join remains unanswered.
The Nigerian forward has been linked with several top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Arsenal.
However, none of these clubs have successfully secured a transfer for Osimhen, largely due to the substantial release clause in his contract.
Speculation about the 25-year-old staying at Napoli this season had resurfaced, but recent developments—most notably Chelsea's agreement with Romelu Lukaku, as reported by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano—suggest that this option may no longer be viable.
However, a Premier League manager has ruled out the possibility of signing the dynamic striker, further narrowing Osimhen's potential destinations.
Premier League manager rules out signing of Osimhen
In a pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's clash with Aston Villa, coach Mikel Arteta subtly dismissed the possibility of signing Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen or Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres.
"A new number 9? It's not something we're considering because we already have some great strikers," Arteta stated, as reported by Calcio News.
"We fully trust our players. We want to improve, but we'll do so with the players we already have."
Arsenal has been quietly linked with Osimhen, particularly given their lack of a definitive striker going into the new campaign.
However, it seems that Osimhen's potential move away from Napoli is primarily focused on Chelsea, as Paris Saint-Germain has also remained silent on the prospect of signing the Nigerian forward.
Napoli chief speaks on Osimhen’s future
Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli chief, Giovanni Manna, has provided an update on Osimhen’s future.
The club director explained that the situation involving the Nigerian forward is currently at an impasse, with both parties working diligently to find a solution as the new season gets underway.
