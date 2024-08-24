Chelsea currently have one of the largest squad sizes in Europe ahead of the start of the new season

The Premier League outfit, who recently completed the signing of João Félix, boasts a squad size numbering over 40

Switzerland outfit, Servette, has taunted the Premier League side in a recent video about their bloated squad

The squad size of Premier League club Chelsea has become a significant talking point, particularly since Todd Boehly's takeover.

The West London club has been on a signing spree, despite having little to show for it in terms of positive results.

Enzo Maresca, with Pedro Neto and Mykhailo Mudryk during the UEFA Europa Conference League Play-Off match between Chelsea and Servette FC at Stamford Bridge on August 22, 2024. Image: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

According to data from FotMob, Chelsea currently boasts a squad of over 40 players, a figure that is likely causing concern for manager Enzo Maresca.

As the club's hierarchy deliberates on how to trim down the squad with the new season underway, other clubs seem to be finding humour in Chelsea's predicament.

One such club is Swiss side, Servette. The Super League team, who recently faced Chelsea in the UEFA Europa Conference League, took to social media to taunt Maresca's side about their bloated squad.

Servette trolls Chelsea

In a video shared on social media, the Swiss club humorously depicted a man attempting to open a drawer.

As he pulled it open, an unusually long tray filled with files—each labelled with the name of a Chelsea player—popped out.

The tray was so lengthy that it eventually knocked over the person representing Servette. The amusing video has since gone viral, sparking widespread reactions among fans.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and manager Maresca are eager to trim down their bloated squad, especially as the new football season intensifies.

Napoli chief speaks on Osimhen’s Chelsea link

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli chief, Giovanni Manna, has provided an update on Victor Osimhen’s future.

The club director explained that the situation involving the Nigerian forward is currently at an impasse, with both parties working diligently to find a solution as the new season gets underway.

Osimhen is heavily linked with a transfer to Chelsea, and a move is expected to be completed before the closure of the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Nigerian has been largely frozen out of the Napoli team setup.

