The immediate future of Victor Osimhen continues to generate significant buzz during this transfer window

Several clubs, including Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, are reportedly linked with a transfer for the forward

A close friend of the Nigerian superstar has named a club that the Napoli striker will join before the window closes

The immediate future of Victor Osimhen remains shrouded in doubt and uncertainty.

The Nigerian forward has been heavily linked with a departure from Napoli during this summer transfer window.

The Italian Serie A club on their part, seems eager to facilitate his sale, having excluded him from the first-team set-up and slammed an eye-watering €130 million price tag on the forward.

Victor Osimhen before the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Napoli at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 12, 2024. Image: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea is among the Premier League clubs interested in securing Osimhen's services.

However, various reports continue to emerge, with some detailing the possibility of Osimhen continuing at Napoli, and others suggesting he could complete a transfer back to Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

Amidst this swirling speculation, a close friend of Osimhen has named which club he is expected to join.

Osimhen’s friend speaks on his next club

Former Nigeria midfielder, John Ogu, who is well-known as a close friend of the 25-year-old, took to social media to announce the next destination for the Napoli forward.

Ogu, who has made over 30 appearances for the Nigerian national team, shared:

‘OSIMHEN TO CHELSEA… Here we go!!!’

Chelsea is keenly interested in signing a centre forward following the completion of Joao Felix’s transfer, and it is reported that the club’s hierarchy is impressed with Osimhen.

The Premier League side is expected to play the long game with Napoli and make a move for the forward in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Regardless of how Osimhen’s saga unfolds, it is certainly one to keep a close watch on.

Napoli chief speaks on Osimhen’s future

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli chief, Giovanni Manna, has provided an update on Osimhen’s future.

The club director explained that the situation involving the Nigerian forward is currently at an impasse, with both parties working diligently to find a solution as the new season gets underway.

Source: Legit.ng