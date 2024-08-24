The Super Eagles are poised to kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign in September

The Nigerian team will lock horns with the Republic of Benin and Rwanda’s Amavubi in the first two rounds of fixtures

Former Nigerian team captain, Jay-Jay Okocha, recently named what he deems the Super Eagles' biggest problem

The Super Eagles are gearing up to begin their quest for a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) during the upcoming international window.

Nigeria will first host their West African neighbours, the Republic of Benin, before heading to Rwanda for their second-round fixture against the Amavubi.

However, with the team's recent struggles in the qualifiers, former captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has identified what he believes is the Super Eagles' most pressing issue in recent times.

Okocha speaks on Super Eagles' problems

In an interview reported by Sports247, the 51-year-old discussed the current Super Eagles squad, highlighting concerns about the players' commitment. He emphasised that success requires more than just talent.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have many superstars in the team,” said Okocha.

“Don’t get me wrong, they are stars in their own right, but our generation is still remembered because this current set hasn’t surpassed our achievements and talent.”

Okocha also expressed a desire to contribute in terms of leadership and motivation, helping players understand the significance of representing their nation.

“I want them to grasp what it means to play at the Nations Cup. Some of these players aren’t familiar with our path and growth. They need someone who’s been there to remind them that this is a different level. Playing in the Nations Cup is not the same as what they experience with their clubs in Europe. They need people like us to guide them privately.”

Okocha, who recently celebrated his 51st birthday, was a prominent figure around the Nigerian team during the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast. The former Bolton midfielder hopes the Super Eagles will kickstart their 2025 qualification campaign with a series of victories.

According to FotMob, Nigeria will face Benin on September 7, followed by a match against Rwanda three days later.

