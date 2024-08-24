The coaching situation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria remains a topical discussion across the country's football circles

The Nigeria Football Federation is reportedly keen on appointing Swedish manager Janne Andersson as coach of the team

In a recent interview, the 61-year-old tactician explained why he looks forward to managing the Super Eagles

The quest to appoint a fitting coach for the Super Eagles team appears to be slowly nearing its end.

Several tacticians were previously linked with taking over the role created by Finidi George's departure; however, it appears the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly settled on their candidate, Janne Andersson.

Jan Andersson reacts during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship match between Spain and Sweden at the La Cartuja Stadium on June 14, 2021 in Seville.

The 61-year-old, who boasts vast experience in national team management, having spent nearly a decade at the helm of the Sweden national team, is expected to be appointed manager, according to a recent report by OwnGoalNigeria.

Nonetheless, amid widespread reports detailing that an agreement has been reached with the veteran manager and the NFF, coach Andersson has taken the time to explain why he would like to coach the Super Eagles.

Andersson names reason he wants Super Eagles job

In an interview with the Swedish outlet Expressen, the veteran tactician shared his thoughts:

“It’s a massive footballing nation. I can confirm that I have had discussions with the Nigeria Football Federation,” Andersson said.

He continued, “It’s an honour to be considered for the role of their next national team coach. The dialogue is ongoing, and I prefer not to say more at this stage. I’ve been in this industry for a long time and understand that things can unfold in various ways. So, we’ll see what the future holds.”

Under Andersson's leadership, the Swedish national team enjoyed some of their best football in recent history, including a memorable run to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Should an agreement be finalised, Andersson is expected to take charge of the Nigerian team starting from the October international window.

Reason Andersson could be perfect for Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report outlined several reasons why coach Andersson would be an ideal choice to lead the Super Eagles.

The veteran manager brings a wealth of experience, having guided the Sweden national team to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 UEFA Euro tournament.

The 61-year-old also achieved an impressive goal-scoring record with his team, particularly considering the calibre of attackers he had at his disposal.

