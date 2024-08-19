The Super Eagles are poised to appoint a new manager ahead of the upcoming international window

A report detailing that the Nigeria Football Federation has reached an agreement with Janne Andersson has surfaced

Former Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby, has backed the Swedish gaffer to succeed with the Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) search for a new Super Eagles coach appears to be nearing its conclusion, with reports suggesting an agreement has been reached with Janne Andersson.

The 61-year-old, who was not initially among the managers heavily linked with the position during the recruitment process, is now set to be announced as the team's new head coach.

This follows unsuccessful negotiations with the other candidates who were initially favoured for the role.

Janne Andersson during the international friendly match between Sweden and Moldova at Friends Arena on October 12, 2023, in Stockholm. Image: Michael Campanella.

According to a report by OwnGoalNigeria, the former Sweden national team coach is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Super Eagles, with an option for a one-year extension based on his performance.

Amid the reactions to the news of Andersson's impending appointment, former Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby, has expressed confidence in his fellow Swede’s ability to succeed with the Nigerian team.

Dennerby backs Andersson to succeed with Nigeria

In an interview reported by AllNigeriaSoccer, the 65-year-old expressed confidence in his compatriot's ability to succeed with the Nigerian team once the appointment is officially confirmed.

"I know him; it will be a good appointment. He is a very humble and hardworking coach," he said.

"I noticed that the Super Eagles haven't started the 2026 World Cup qualifiers well at all. Why? Hopefully, Janne can help them get back on track."

Andersson previously led the Swedish national team during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 UEFA Euro tournament.

However, the veteran Swedish coach was also in charge when the team failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 UEFA Euro.

NFF compiles Super Eagles team list

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the NFF has compiled a squad list for the upcoming international window.

The shortlist is said to include veteran defender Leon Balogun and Cardiff City fullback Jamilu Collins, among others. Nigeria remains without a permanent coach following the departure of Finidi.

