Jay-Jay Okocha earned the nickname ‘so good they named him twice’ during his football career

The Nigerian football legend dazzled during a Joseph Yobo Testimonial played in 2016

Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o even asked that the dribbler be removed at one point

Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha was outstanding during Joseph Yobo’s retirement testimonial match in 2016, such that Samuel Eto'o signalled for him to be substituted.

Yobo announced his professional retirement in 2016 and bowed out of the game surrounded by some football greats who graced his testimonial match.

Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha began his career in Europe in Germany. Photo by Sydney Seshibedi.

Okocha was one of the players who graced the occasion as Yobo’s former national teammate and proved why he was nicknamed “so good they named him twice”.

He joined other superstars, including Yaya Toure, Samuel Eto’o, Kolo Toure, John Terry, Aaron Mokoena, Andre Ayew, and Nwankwo Kanu, at the game in Port Harcourt.

According to Sport Bible, Yobo captained World XI, which faced a Super Eagles XI, with David Moyes, who managed the former Nigerian captain, managing him again during his testimonial.

Eto'o signalled for Okocha's substitution

As seen in a video on social media, in the 23rd minute of the encounter, the Cameroonian legend signalled to the opposition bench to substitute Okocha for being too good despite being 42 years old at that time.

After a while, the pair shared a laugh, and before allowing the match to continue, Okocha orchestrated things in midfield for the Super Eagles XI.

The former Bolton Wanderers star did not stop after the comic scene; he continued dashing opponents with dribbles and delivering no-look passes from every angle.

Okocha played for multiple European clubs after moving to Germany in the early 90s. He played in Germany, France, Turkey and England before retiring in 2008.

Okocha welcomes Echegini to PSG

Legit.ng reported that Okocha welcomed Jennifer Echegini to PSG after the young Super Falcons striker transferred to the French club from Italian giants Juventus.

The 1994 AFCON winner, who played for the French Ligue 1 champions for four years, featured in the announcement video. PSG also celebrated him 26 years after he joined the club.

