When Eto’o Called for Okocha to Be Substituted for Being Too Good
- Jay-Jay Okocha earned the nickname ‘so good they named him twice’ during his football career
- The Nigerian football legend dazzled during a Joseph Yobo Testimonial played in 2016
- Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o even asked that the dribbler be removed at one point
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha was outstanding during Joseph Yobo’s retirement testimonial match in 2016, such that Samuel Eto'o signalled for him to be substituted.
Yobo announced his professional retirement in 2016 and bowed out of the game surrounded by some football greats who graced his testimonial match.
Okocha was one of the players who graced the occasion as Yobo’s former national teammate and proved why he was nicknamed “so good they named him twice”.
He joined other superstars, including Yaya Toure, Samuel Eto’o, Kolo Toure, John Terry, Aaron Mokoena, Andre Ayew, and Nwankwo Kanu, at the game in Port Harcourt.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
According to Sport Bible, Yobo captained World XI, which faced a Super Eagles XI, with David Moyes, who managed the former Nigerian captain, managing him again during his testimonial.
Eto'o signalled for Okocha's substitution
As seen in a video on social media, in the 23rd minute of the encounter, the Cameroonian legend signalled to the opposition bench to substitute Okocha for being too good despite being 42 years old at that time.
After a while, the pair shared a laugh, and before allowing the match to continue, Okocha orchestrated things in midfield for the Super Eagles XI.
The former Bolton Wanderers star did not stop after the comic scene; he continued dashing opponents with dribbles and delivering no-look passes from every angle.
Okocha played for multiple European clubs after moving to Germany in the early 90s. He played in Germany, France, Turkey and England before retiring in 2008.
Okocha welcomes Echegini to PSG
Legit.ng reported that Okocha welcomed Jennifer Echegini to PSG after the young Super Falcons striker transferred to the French club from Italian giants Juventus.
The 1994 AFCON winner, who played for the French Ligue 1 champions for four years, featured in the announcement video. PSG also celebrated him 26 years after he joined the club.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com