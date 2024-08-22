Jay-Jay Okocha left indelible footprints in the German Bundesliga, where he scored a memorable goal in 1993

The Nigerian midfield maestro ransacked the entire Karlsruher SC defence before scoring a stunner for Frankfurt

Years after the memorable goal, the former Bolton Wanderers captain met with the legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn

Nigerian football legend Jay-Jay Okocha has recounted the day he met the great goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn, years after his iconic goal against the German legend.

In 1993, Okocha scored one of the most incredible goals in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt against Karlsruher SC.

The former Super Eagles captain was a key member of the Frankfurt squad between 1992 and 1996, playing 116 matches and registering 25 goals in all competitions.

Jay-Jay Okocha says his goal against Oliver Kahn introduced him to Europe. Photo: Oliver Berg.

His goal, as per the Bundesliga, in August 1993 remains memorable. The mercurial midfielder ripped apart the entire Karlsruher SC defence.

Okocha beat about six players with his trickery before slotting the ball past hapless Kahn in goal.

After the ball was squared to him in the danger area, the master dribbler did the magic, nutmegging many players before slotting him.

He went on to pull his shirt for an iconic dancing celebration while the entire stands went into raptures.

In 2023, Jay-Jay was in attendance when a new 5-a-side football pitch was commissioned at the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) Estate, Meiran, Ojokoro, Lagos.

When Okocha met Kahn

While fielding questions during the event, Okocha narrated what transpired the day he met Kahn again. He told Legit.ng:

"Well, I’ve seen him after that. We are not enemies; we are all just doing our jobs and I’m delighted I scored that goal.

"It was a goal that introduced me to Europe and it’s still a special goal."

Danny Murphy hails Okocha

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy praised the mercurial Jay-Jay Okocha, who had a memorable career in England.

While recounting his experience with the former Bolton Wanderers captain, Murphy acknowledged Okocha's incredible talents.

The former Super Eagles star moved to England in 2002, shortly after the FIFA World Cup in Korea and Japan.

