Victor Osimhen remains linked with a transfer to Premier League powerhouse, Chelsea, from Napoli.

The Nigerian forward is reported to have a mammoth release clause in the region of €130 million

A report detailing a special strategy Chelsea are willing to use to sign the 25-year-old has surfaced

Chelsea’s interest in Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is becoming one of football’s worst-kept secrets.

The Nigerian striker, who has dazzled Serie A since his arrival in the summer of 2020, is expected to end his four-year tenure with Napoli as this summer draws to a close.

While several clubs have shown interest in the 25-year-old, the eye-watering €130 million release clause has deterred many potential suitors.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and AS Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on April 28, 2024. Image: Francesco Pecoraro.

Despite this, Chelsea remains the frontrunner in the race to secure Osimhen's signature. With the hefty price tag set by Napoli, recent reports suggest that Chelsea is exploring a unique strategy to finalise the transfer.

Chelsea to explore special strategy to sign Osimhen

According to a info courtesy of media outlet, Napoli Report, the Premier League side is planning to play the long game with Napoli and is expected to make a move for Osimhen in the final days of the transfer window.

Chelsea's strategy is to wait until the last minute, hoping that Napoli will be compelled to accept a lower offer for the Nigerian forward than they might have initially wanted.

Currently, Napoli seems to have sidelined Osimhen for the new season, as he was left out of the squad for their recent defeat against Hellas Verona.

In addition, Napoli is pursuing the signing of Romelu Lukaku, who has been a reliable player for club manager Antonio Conte. The transfer for Lukaku is anticipated to cost Napoli around £40mil, according to Tribuna.com.

Napoli chief speaks on Osimhen’s future

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli chief, Giovanni Manna, has provided an update on Osimhen’s future.

The club director explained that the situation involving the Nigerian forward is currently at an impasse, with both parties working diligently to find a solution as the new season gets underway.

Osimhen was left out of Napoli’s squad for their opening league fixture against Hellas Verona, in which Antonio Conte's side suffered a defeat.

