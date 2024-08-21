Chelsea recently announced the transfer of central midfielder, Conor Gallagher to Atlético Madrid

The England International joins a list of homegrown talents forcefully sold by the Premier League club

We shift the spotlights to a list of academy graduates forcibly sold since Todd Boehly took over Chelsea

Chelsea have recently announced the exit of midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 24-year-old, who shone brightly in the colours of Crystal Palace and, subsequently, Chelsea, becomes the ninth academy graduate sold by the club since the Todd Boehly takeover in May 2022.

Gallagher, who was keen to make a name for himself, was largely shown the exit due to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rule (PSR), according to a report from the New York Times.

The €42 million transfer to Atlético Madrid sees the midfielder join a long list of players who have been forcibly shown the exit since the change of ownership at the club.

In light of this, we spotlight a few academy graduates who have been forcibly shown the exit in recent seasons.

Chelsea players forcibly sold in recent times

Mason Mount to Manchester United

Mason Mount will be remembered as one of the most notable academy graduates who left Chelsea under less-than-ideal circumstances.

The 25-year-old was transferred to Manchester United in the summer of 2023 for approximately £55 million. During his time with Chelsea's senior team, Mount contributed over 50 goals and was instrumental in securing the 2022 Champions League title.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan

The versatile midfielder was among those shown the exit in the summer of 2023.

The 28-year-old, who seemed to be finally settling into Chelsea's first team, was transferred to AC Milan in a £15 million deal. Having spent 19 years at Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek won the Premier League title twice during his stint.

Callum Hudson-Odoi to Nottingham Forest

The 23-year-old, who was undoubtedly one of the best young players in the world when he emerged from Chelsea's academy, was tipped to make a significant impact with his immense talent.

Hudson-Odoi, who joined Chelsea at age seven, at one point attracted significant transfer interest from Bayern Munich. Sadly for the youngster, he signed a new deal with Chelsea and saw his promising talent and game time dwindle significantly.

Odoi eventually completed a transfer to Nottingham Forest in 2023.

Billy Gilmour to Brighton

Another academy graduate who faced a rather harsh exit is Billy Gilmour.

The 23-year-old was once considered a promising fixture in Chelsea's defensive midfield for the foreseeable future. His exceptional talent made him a pleasure to watch.

Unfortunately, frequent managerial changes hindered the development of the young Scottish midfielder.

Lewis Hall to Newcastle United

The versatile full-back was another player expected to make a significant impact following his rise to prominence.

Hall, who joined Chelsea at the under-eight level, became the youngest player to start an FA Cup tie for the club. Despite his promising start, the young defender fell victim to the mass exodus that has affected many others. He ultimately completed a transfer to Newcastle earlier in the summer.

