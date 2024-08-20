Carney Chukwuemeka has had limited playing time since joining Chelsea from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022

The England youth player, who is eligible to play for Nigeria or Austria at senior level, could leave the club this summer

Chelsea, in a statement, addressed the player's potential transfer, saying he can leave on loan on one condition

English Premier League giants Chelsea will not release Carney Chukwuemeka on loan unless one particular condition is met.

The Stamford Bridge outfit declared in an official statement that the attacking midfielder will only be allowed to go on loan if an obligation to buy is included in the deal.

Chukwuemeka joined the London club from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth around £20million.

Carney Chukwuemeka's future remains uncertain. Photo: Mike Hewitt.

However, his time with the Blues has been plagued by a series of injury spells.

Chukwuemeka has only managed 27 appearances for the club across two seasons, and his future seems uncertain.

Although he was fit in the latter stages of last season, he netted a last-minute winner against Leicester City in the FA Cup.

The 20-year-old had the summer to impress and started the first two games during the pre-season.

It seems things have not gone to plan as he has yet to make any Chelsea appearance since their 1-4 loss to Celtic in a friendly in July.

With Raheem Sterling omitted from the match-day squad, many had expected Chukwuemeka to make the line-up, but he was also absent.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has previously disclosed that there is no guarantee for the former Villa man, potentially opening the door for a possible loan move.

According to The Athletic, a Chelsea statement says that Chukwuemeka will leave on loan only if the deal includes an obligation to buy.

Chelsea youth coach hails Ezenwata

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria-eligible youngster Chizaram “Chizzy” Ezenwata is getting rave reviews from Chelsea U18 coach Hassan Sulaiman for his performance in the opening-day loss to Brighton.

The young Blues went 2-0 behind before Ezenwata netted an impressive brace to equalise, but Brighton added one more in the first half before scoring two in the stoppage of the second half.

Head coach Hassan, also of Nigerian descent, praised the 15-year-old, whose impressive performances fast-tracked his progress to the U18 side.

