Manchester United kicked off their 2024/25 English Premier League season with a victory over Fulham

A second-half goal from new signing, Joshua Zirkzee, was enough to hand Erik ten Hag’s side a crucial win

In the aftermath of the victory, players of the club stepped out to a fancy Chinese restaurant for a group dinner

Manchester United kicked off their 2024/25 Premier League season with a crucial home victory over Fulham.

Erik ten Hag’s side, who have faced much scrutiny despite strengthening their squad with new players, largely laboured to a win over the West London outfit.

Man United required a late, fortuitous effort from new signing, Joshua Zirkzee, to seal the victory against a team they lost to in the same fixture last season.

Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on August 16, 2024. Image: Michael Regan.

However, in the aftermath of the hard-fought win, the players took time to treat themselves to a deserved dinner.

As captured in a video shared on social media by @TenHagEra, the players were seen stepping out of their respective cars to attend dinner at a fancy Chinese restaurant.

Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Luke Shaw, among others, also made time for fans before dinner, posing for photos and signing autographs for those who had gathered to see them.

Footage from the dinner has since continued to garner reactions across social media, with many commenting on the players’ gestures, especially given it coincided with the PFA Award ceremony.

Fans react to Man United team dinner

@ChuksOhaxx, clearly pleased by the squad's camaraderie, commented:

“My squad looking sharp! 🔥🔥”

In a more teasing tone, @shaitannirajeem posted:

“They’ve sunk so low that they had to arrange their own dinner because they weren’t invited to the PFA Awards.”

Adding to the jest, @flamezy71 remarked:

“Others went to the @PFA Awards, while United players went to a restaurant 😂”

Manchester United will aim to build on their promising start with a win in their upcoming away fixture against Brighton. According to data from Fotmob, they have managed only one victory in their last six Premier League meetings with Brighton.

