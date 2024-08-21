Chelsea’s Potential Starting XI Appears Formidable if Victor Osimhen Joins Club
- Victor Osimhen has been tipped to join Chelsea, with the Premier League club closing in on the Nigerian
- Following their loss to Manchester City in their opening game of the season, Chelsea are in search of a striker
- Should the Blues seal a deal for the Napoli striker, it is believed that the forward will now lead the attack
Chelsea are ahead in the race to sign wantaway Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as the London club are desperate to bolster their squad.
After losing their season's opening game, the club's board and fans agreed on one thing—"We need a striker."
The club manager, Enzo Maresca, will have so much to do in the transfer window amid reports that Raheem Sterling could leave.
Pedro Neto's arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers could see the former Manchester City player go through the exit door.
Chelsea fans clamour for Osimhen
Sports Optus reports that Nicolas Jackson's lacklustre performance has reignited calls for the club to sign a new striker.
Despite scoring 14 goals last season, the Senegalese has struggled to convince fans of his qualities after signing from Villarreal for £32 million.
Since helping Napoli to the Serie A title with 26 league goals in the 2022/2023 season, Chelsea have been monitoring Victor Osimhen.
The Nigerian international has also been linked with several clubs, including Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Arsenal and PSG.
Two Saudi Pro League teams have also enquired about the Super Eagles striker and are offering a mouthwatering deal.
It seems Chelsea are now ahead in the race for the 25-year-old after evaluating their performance against Manchester City.
Osimhen to lead Chelsea attack?
It is believed that the Nigerian international would lead the line should he seal his transfer to Stamford Bridge.
Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, and Pedro Neto are expected to play right behind the Nigerian, who is the potential point man.
Although Nicolas Jackson created some chances against City, he would kick himself for not beating Ederson during that game. Should Osimhen join, Jackson could become the second striker.
Chelsea's starting XI if Victor Osimhen joins
Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez
Defenders: Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella
Midfielders: Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer
Striker: Victor Osimhen.
Conte makes honest admission
Legit.ng earlier reported that there could be a twist in Victor Osimhen's transfer from Italian club Napoli this summer.
Napoli manager Antonio Conte has made an honest admission after his side lost their opening game of the season.
While the negotiations are underway, Conte is already absolving himself of any responsibility in the transfer market.
