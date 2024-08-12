Italian Journalist Explains Reason Behind the Delay in Osimhen’s Napoli Transfer
- Victor Osimhen’s immediate future remains a hotbed of discussions across Europe’s footballing circle
- The combative Nigerian forward remains linked with a transfer away from Italian powerhouse, Napoli
- An Italian football expert has detailed the reason why the striker has not completed a transfer so far
Napoli are grappling with the challenge of finalising the sale of their marquee striker, Victor Osimhen, before the summer transfer window closes.
The 25-year-old, who penned a contract extension with the Italian Serie A side in December 2023, has been the subject of intense transfer speculation. However, negotiating a deal with potential suitors has proven to be quite difficult.
Osimhen has been largely sidelined by new coach, Antonio Conte, leaving many to speculate about the future of one of Serie A's most prolific forwards.
However, as discussions about Osimhen’s future continue, an Italian football expert has shed light on why a transfer has yet to materialise.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Why Osimhen has failed to complete a transfer
Italian journalist, Enrico Varriale, has attributed the delay in Osimhen’s transfer to financial difficulties faced by several top leagues with clubs interested in the Nigerian striker.
In an interview as captured by Siamoil Napoli, Varriale remarked:
"Napoli is encountering challenges with the Osimhen situation. I initially thought that a team was ready to activate his release clause," Varriale said.
"The main issue isn’t Osimhen’s performance but rather the financial strain on major leagues.
"Transfer fees have decreased; for example, PSG spent €90 million on Kolo Muani and €80mil on Ramos last year. The real problem is the reduced amount of money circulating in the market.
"We know Napoli needs to sell Osimhen, but the market is sluggish. Juventus' difficulties with Chiesa mirror those faced with Osimhen.
"I wouldn’t be surprised if Osimhen stays. Market conditions should not be underestimated—there are financial concerns even in England, where spending isn’t limitless."
With the new Serie A season approaching, Osimhen, who scored over 76 goals during his four-year tenure with Napoli according to FotMob, remains uncertain about which club he will represent this season.
Chelsea reportedly end Osimhen's pursuit
Legit.ng in another report detailed that Premier League club, Chelsea, reportedly ended their pursuit of Osimhen.
The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Enzo Maresca’s team. However, a transfer now appears unlikely.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ero Samson (Sports Editor) Samson Ero is a sports journalist with a track record of over six years in the Nigerian media industry. He has honed his skills at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited and Transsion Holdings, where he covered various sports stories and general news working as Content Operation Specialist and Content Coordinator. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2023. Reach him via email at ero.samson@sportsbrief.com.