Victor Osimhen’s immediate future remains a hotbed of discussions across Europe’s footballing circle

The combative Nigerian forward remains linked with a transfer away from Italian powerhouse, Napoli

An Italian football expert has detailed the reason why the striker has not completed a transfer so far

Napoli are grappling with the challenge of finalising the sale of their marquee striker, Victor Osimhen, before the summer transfer window closes.

The 25-year-old, who penned a contract extension with the Italian Serie A side in December 2023, has been the subject of intense transfer speculation. However, negotiating a deal with potential suitors has proven to be quite difficult.

Victor Osimhen participates in pre-season training with SSC Napoli at Stadio Patini in Castel di Sangro, Italy, on August 2, 2024. Image: Ciro De Luca.

Osimhen has been largely sidelined by new coach, Antonio Conte, leaving many to speculate about the future of one of Serie A's most prolific forwards.

However, as discussions about Osimhen’s future continue, an Italian football expert has shed light on why a transfer has yet to materialise.

Why Osimhen has failed to complete a transfer

Italian journalist, Enrico Varriale, has attributed the delay in Osimhen’s transfer to financial difficulties faced by several top leagues with clubs interested in the Nigerian striker.

In an interview as captured by Siamoil Napoli, Varriale remarked:

"Napoli is encountering challenges with the Osimhen situation. I initially thought that a team was ready to activate his release clause," Varriale said.

"The main issue isn’t Osimhen’s performance but rather the financial strain on major leagues.

"Transfer fees have decreased; for example, PSG spent €90 million on Kolo Muani and €80mil on Ramos last year. The real problem is the reduced amount of money circulating in the market.

"We know Napoli needs to sell Osimhen, but the market is sluggish. Juventus' difficulties with Chiesa mirror those faced with Osimhen.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if Osimhen stays. Market conditions should not be underestimated—there are financial concerns even in England, where spending isn’t limitless."

With the new Serie A season approaching, Osimhen, who scored over 76 goals during his four-year tenure with Napoli according to FotMob, remains uncertain about which club he will represent this season.

