The Super Eagles of Nigeria remain without a permanent coach ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Nigeria Football Federation is looking to appoint an interim manager for the senior men's national team

A report detailing that former defender Augustine Eguavoen is in line for a return as coach of the team has surfaced

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) finds itself in a race against time to appoint a new manager for the Super Eagles.

The coaching situation, which is fast becoming a crisis, has been vacant since Finidi George left his role with the team in June.

However, ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualification fixtures, and with the NFF still yet to settle on a much-desired foreign tactician they have frequently expressed interest in, a recent report from Score Nigeria has hinted that the federation is poised to appoint an interim coach to lead the Super Eagles through the upcoming qualification series.

Nonetheless, amid this report and the mixed reactions it continues to garner, another report detailing that the football federation has settled on their preferred choice of interim coach has surfaced.

NFF makes a choice of interim coach

According to a recent report from Complete Sports, the NFF has agreed to appoint the technical adviser of the national team, Augustine Eguavoen, as the interim coach of the Super Eagles.

The 58-year-old, who is well-acquainted with the Super Eagles' setup, is expected to be in charge when Nigeria faces the Republic of Benin at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium and later travels to Rwanda to take on the Amavubi.

Eguavoen has had several stints as coach of the Super Eagles, including leading Nigeria to a bronze medal at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and experiencing a second-round elimination at the 2021 edition.

Most recently, Eguavoen served as interim coach during the qualification campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where a home draw against Ghana resulted in Nigeria missing out on the Qatar tournament.

