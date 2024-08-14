The commencement of the 2024/25 English Premier League [EPL] football season is on the horizon

The League’s governing body are keen on improving on the recent success of the previous campaign

A modification of six rules governing the league has been rolled out to ensure overall improvement

Football has continually evolved over time, especially with advancements in technology. The changes have been so rapid that the game is almost unrecognizable compared to a century ago.

The English Premier League, one of the most-watched leagues globally, is also experiencing significant transformations. As the new season approaches, the Football Association (FA) has introduced six new rule changes.

In light of these updates, Legit.ng highlights the key rule changes to watch for in the upcoming Premier League season.

Changes ahead of the new EPL season

Team news changes

For a long time, teams have been restricted by an embargo that prevented them from revealing their starting lineups until 60 minutes before kickoff.

However, reports from premierleague.com indicate a change for the 2024/25 season. Starting this year, Premier League teams will be allowed to announce their starting XIs 75 minutes before a match.

This means that for 3pm kick-offs, team news will now be shared at 1:45pm. While an additional 15 minutes may not seem like a significant change, it is a new step the league is taking.

Changes to substitutes warming up

In the aftermath of the pandemic, Premier League clubs have been permitted to make up to five substitutions per game, an increase from the previous limit of three.

To align with this change, the number of players allowed to warm up on the touchline simultaneously has also been increased from three to five this season.

Changes to the number of balls used

A significant change is also anticipated in the number of balls used during a game. To reduce delays caused by retrieving balls, there will now be 15 balls available throughout the match.

This increase aims to ensure a quicker and smoother game experience by allowing for prompt substitutions of balls as needed.

Added time calculation change

Last season, Premier League matches experienced unusually long added time as officials attempted to address time-wasting.

This approach, however, proved excessive. For the upcoming season, a new rule will be implemented: referees will now only start counting time-wasting once a goal has been scored and after the 30-second mark.

Handball rule change

A major change this season concerns the punishment for handballs inside the box. While penalties will still be awarded, players who commit handballs unintentionally will no longer automatically receive a yellow card, as was the case in the past. Instead, referees will evaluate these incidents as if there were any other fouls in the area. This adjustment aims to reduce the risk of unfair dismissals for players who did not deliberately handle the ball.

