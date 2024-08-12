Jose Mourinho is reputable for his love for African footballers at clubs he has managed

The best of them all came during his time at Chelsea, where he had Didier Drogba and others

In Turkey, he has linked up with Super Eagles right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel at Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho is arguably one of the best managers in the world. He has forged a career as a manager and has won at every club he has managed except Tottenham.

The Portuguese manager has made no secret of his love for African players and has worked with some of the continent's greatest players, including Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o.

Jose Mourinho and his assistant passing instructions to Mikel Obi during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. Photo by AMA/Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

He has worked with six Nigerian footballers, five of which have featured in competitive games for him, including the most recent Bright Osayi-Samuel at Fenerbahce.

Legit.ng analyses five Nigerian players who have featured for Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho’s Nigerian players

1. Celestine Babayaro

According to Goal, Babayaro was the first Nigerian to play for Chelsea. He spent eight seasons at Stamford Bridge. He featured in only four Premier League games in the 2004/05 title-winning season under Mourinho and, as such, was not eligible for a medal. He left for Newcastle in the summer of 2005.

2. John Obi Mikel

The second and the greatest ever Nigerian to play for the Special One. The pair worked together in two spells, from 2006 to 2007 and 2013 to 2015. According to Transfermarkt, he played 120 games for the Portuguese, the most for any manager in his career.

3. Obinna Nsofor

The former Super Eagles forward worked with the manager at Inter Milan for two seasons. Even though he had limited playing time due to the presence of Diego Milito, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eto'o and Mario Balotelli, he won a league and cup double in 2009. He speaks fondly of his time with the 61-year-old.

4. Victor Moses

Moses featured in only one competitive game for Jose before the manager departed Stamford Bridge for the second time. His opportunity came further following the arrival of Antonio Conte when he was pivotal to the 2016/17 title run.

5. Bright Osayi-Samuel

Mourinho surprisingly arrived as Fenerbahce’s new manager in July following his dismissal at AS Roma in January. Super Eagles defender Osayi-Samuel was a regular at the club and has played four competitive games this season.

Ola Aina is the other Nigerian international to feature for the former Real Madrid boss, but he did not play a competitive game. Tammy Abraham played for the manager at AS Roma, but he represents England internationally.

Osayi-Samuel describes Mourinho

Legit.ng reported that Osayi-Samuel described Jose Mourinho as scary to work with after they spent over one month together at Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce.

The Super Eagles star, who has started all four competitive games under the manager, also said that even though he could be scary, he is also very nice and friendly.

Source: Legit.ng