The coaching situation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria continues to stir significant conversations

The Nigeria senior men’s national team has been without a manager since Finidi George’s departure

A reason why the Nigeria Football Federation are yet to appoint a new tactician for the team has surfaced

Who gets appointed as the next coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria remains the burning question within the country's footballing circles.

Several coaches are being considered for the role, with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) still deliberating on their choice.

French tactician, Hervé Renard, and Belgian coach, Tom Saintfiet, are seen as the leading candidates, but it is yet to be confirmed who the NFF will ultimately select.

Nigeria's players pose for a photo ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers fixture against the Republic of Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on June 10, 2024. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

The delay in naming a new manager is fueling widespread discussion and concern throughout the football community.

However, amid this growing scepticism, a new report has emerged, shedding light on why the football federation hierarchy are yet to appoint a new coach for the Super Eagles team.

Why NFF has not named Super Eagles coach

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the primary reason for the delay in appointing a coach for the national team is the indecision between the federation’s technical committee and the federation's president, Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

The report details that while the technical committee members are advocating for another unnamed manager, the federation’s president appears to favour coach Saintfiet.

Nonetheless, amid this standoff within the federation, another recent report courtesy of media outlet, Score Nigeria, has explained that the federation’s hierarchy may be considering an interim coach for the national team, especially given the timing of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixtures.

Nigeria are poised to face off against the Republic of Benin, before travelling to Kigali to face Rwanda.

Interim coach shortlist surfaces

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the NFF has compiled a shortlist of interim coaches to lead the Super Eagles during the upcoming international window.

The shortlist includes several indigenous managers who have previously served with the senior national team.

The Super Eagles aim to start their AFCON qualification campaign on a positive note, especially given their precarious position in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

Source: Legit.ng