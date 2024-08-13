Odion Ighalo received special treatment upon his return to Saudi Arabia, as his driver picked him up at the airport

The Nigerian international has been in great form for Al-Wehda, and he seems excited about the coming season

His driver welcomed him with a beautiful flower bouquet, leaving the former Manchester United striker feeling special

Nigerian international Odion Ighalo received a special welcome upon return to Saudi Arabia ahead of the 2024/2025 football season.

The Al-Wehda striker had been on holiday after finishing the last campaign on a good note, scoring 16 goals in 34 matches in all competitions.

Ighalo joined the club last summer from Saudi Pro League rivals Al Hilal and was handed his preferred No.9 shirt, Daily Post reports.

Upon his return to Saudi Arabia, Odion Ighalo received a flower bouquet from his driver. Photo: ighalojude

As he returned to his base for the new football season, the 35-year-old was welcomed by his driver.

The former Manchester United striker was excited to see his 'friend' again after a couple of weeks away.

The driver presented him with a flower bouquet, prompting Ighalo to ask if he was a girlfriend to the driver.

He said in Pidgin English:

"See my driver brought me flowers. I be your girlfriend?"

Receiving the special gift, the Super Eagles striker thanked the driver for such a warm reception. He added:

"Thank you habibi. You miss me? After how many months now? Two and a half months."

Meanwhile, Ighalo, who is one of the Nigerians playing in the Saudi Pro League, has continued to paint the Saudi Pro League with goals, having played for a number of clubs there.

Granada celebrate Ighalo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odion Ighalo returned to his former club Granada and was well received and celebrated like a king during their pre-season friendly against his current club, Al-Wehda.

Granada and Al-Wehda played a pre-season friendly at the home of the Spanish club Los Carmenes and settled for a 1-1 draw before the Nasrids won the highly entertaining encounter 5-4 on penalties.

Ighalo scored the Saudi club’s only goal during regulation time, reminding the Grana fans what he was capable of during his time in the Spanish La Liga.

