The Nigerian men’s senior football team are still without a manager following the departure of Finidi George

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have continued to intensify its search process for a suitable coach

A member of the federation’s hierarchy has identified why Herve Renard is the perfect candidate for the team

The coaching dilemma for Nigeria’s Super Eagles remains unresolved as the first round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series approaches.

Several coaches continue to be linked with the vacancy created by Finidi George’s departure.

Swirling reports across the country’s footballing scene have detailed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has drawn up a shortlist of candidates for the role.

This rumoured shortlist is said to include several foreign tacticians, such as Hervé Renard, Éric Chelle, and Tom Saintfiet, among others.

However, it appears the NFF has yet to make a final decision on the new appointment for the Super Eagles.

Nonetheless, amid the swirling talks leading up to the appointment, an NFF executive has detailed who he believes would be the perfect manager to lead the Super Eagles.

NFF executive speaks on Super Eagles coaching

In an interview with Sportsboom.com, an NFF executive, who chose to remain anonymous, suggested that French tactician, Renard, would be an ideal fit for the Super Eagles.

“Herve Renard’s achievements in Africa are well-known, and we have made contact. However, such deals are complex due to various factors, including financial considerations,” the NFF executive stated.

“We are committed to finding the best coach who fits the team’s profile and financial constraints.”

According to an earlier report from OwnGoalNigeria, the NFF has faced challenges in meeting Renard’s financial demands.

The 55-year-old coach is reportedly seeking an annual salary of around $1.5 million, a figure the NFF is currently struggling to match.

Renard has enjoyed significant success in African football, having won the AFCON tournament twice, with Zambia and Ivory Coast.

NFF agrees pay cut for Renard

Legit.ng had earlier detailed in another report that the NFF has agreed to a pay-cut deal with coach Renard. The French tactician only recently left his role with the French Women’s national team.

Coach Renard, who has achieved considerable success during his managerial career, recently left his role with the French Women’s national team.

