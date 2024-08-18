Samson Siasia has finished serving his five-year ban from football-related activities as he is now available

With the coaching position of the Nigerian national team still vacant, fans are urging the NFF to appoint Siasia

The former footballer and tactician was initially banned for life for allegations of match-fixing by FIFA

Some Nigerian football fans are rooting for Samson Siasia to become the new head coach of the national team, the Super Eagles.

Since Finidi George resigned, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has been searching for a new gaffer for the squad.

With barely less than a month before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers begin, the Nigerian national team are without a coach.

Fans urge the NFF to consider appointing Samson Siasia as the Super Eagles coach. Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA.

Siasia has finished serving his ban, and some fans are rooting for the 57-year-old to get the appointment.

ThisDay reports that the tactician was initially banned for life for allegations of match-fixing by FIFA.

He fought the ban imposed in 2019, trying to prove his innocence in the allegations of accepting to work in the Australian League under the terms of a known match-fixer, Wilson Perumal.

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) later reduced the ban to five years and quashed the $50,000 fine.

As he becomes available, Siasia remains a Nigerian football legend and is not new to the national team set-up.

He has coached several Nigerian teams, including the Super Eagles, as he is familiar with most of the players.

Fans urge NFF to appoint Siasia

Nigerians have taken to social media, urging the NFF to consider appointing the tactician.

@semasir wrote:

"I wish him well and hope his comeback won't be as the Samson in the Bible that had second chance and "finished them all"

@grant_tile added:

"They won’t give him. He is too knowledgeable about the business of the NFF! Those guys only want a yes baby man."

@justsexxykay said:

"Monday morning breaking news: NFF appoints Samson siasia as head coach of the super eagles!"

@wilshere240 posited:

"Siasia is good but the super eagles job is too big for him now maybe with time he could be considered."

Siasia linked with Mighty Jets

Legit.ng earlier reported that Siasia is keen to return to football management.

According to Oganla Media, second division side Mighty Jets of Jos have approached the former Super Eagles boss, who has reportedly demanded a salary of ₦10 million per month.

He has previously managed the senior national team, Super Eagles and the U23 team, Dream Team, on two spells each, leading the country to a silver medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

