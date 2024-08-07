The 2024/25 season summer transfer window is well into its business end, with deadline day looming

Several elite players who were clubless through last season have remained without clubs through the window

Legit.ng shines the spotlight on a list of elite players who are still without a club as the transfer window winds down

While it's common for footballers to find themselves without a club at various points in their careers, they typically secure transfers to new teams within a few weeks.

However, some players experience unusually long waits to find a new club after becoming free agents, with the extended absence sometimes leading to retirement due to the challenges they face.

David De Gea looks dejected following the defeat in the Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on June 03, 2023. Image: Clive Rose.

Source: Getty Images

Nonetheless, as the summer transfer window nears its close, several players remain without clubs, having been free agents since the summer of 2023.

In light of this, Legit.ng highlights a list of these players who have been without a team for an extended period.

Players without clubs since last summer

David De Gea

The 33-year-old tops our list of elite players still without a club since last summer. The Spanish shot-stopper ended his career with Manchester United after 12 seasons at the Premier League outfit and has so far been unable to secure a transfer to another club.

Planet Football reports that the veteran goalkeeper's salary demands appear to be the stumbling block to sealing a transfer.

Enzo Zidane

The Real Madrid academy graduate is another footballer currently without a club. The Castilla prodigy and son of the legendary Zinedine Zidane has had a career marked by ups and downs, falling short of the high expectations set during his promising youth days.

The 29-year-old was last with Fuenlabrada but has been without a club since leaving in 2023.

Aleix Vidal

The 34-year-old is another surprising addition to our list. The versatile fullback has played for a range of clubs throughout his career, including Barcelona, Sevilla, and, most recently, Espanyol. However, since leaving Espanyol in 2023, the Spanish international has been unable to secure a transfer to another club.

Nico Schulz

The German fullback is another surprising addition to our list. The former Borussia Dortmund star has faced a challenging career since leaving Hoffenheim.

Schulz's search for a new club has been further complicated by legal issues related to an assault with his former partner.

Jese Rodriguez

The 31-year-old rounds out our list of elite players without clubs ahead of the summer window. The former Real Madrid attacker has struggled to reach the high expectations placed on him since his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Jesé has had spells with Real Betis, Sporting CP, and Las Palmas. Most recently, the Spanish attacker was with the Brazilian outfit Coritiba.

Source: Legit.ng