The 2024/25 English Premier League football season is set to commence on Friday, August 16 2024

Chelsea will start their season with a crucial home fixture against the champions, Manchester City

Attacker, Mykhaylo Mudryk, has sent a clear message to opposition teams ahead of the league kick-off

The kickoff of the 2024/25 season is on the horizon, and several teams, along with their respective players, are looking to start off on the right note.

Numerous transfers have been completed, and several players are determined to improve on their performances from the previous season.

One player whose performance definitely needs an uplift is Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Mykhaylo Mudryk during the pre-season fixture between Real Madrid and Chelsea at Bank of America Stadium on August 6, 2024. Image: Eston Parker.

Source: Getty Images

The Ukrainian forward, who completed a transfer to Chelsea in the winter of 2023, has struggled to live up to the lofty expectations many had for him when he transferred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 23-year-old recorded only two assists in his first 17 appearances with the club. However, he managed to increase his tally during the 2023/24 season, ending with seven goals and two assists in his first full season, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

Nonetheless, ahead of the new Premier League season, the Ukrainian forward has issued a clear message to opposition teams and doubters, stressing that his best form is still yet to come.

Mudryk sends clear message to rivals

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea's official website, the versatile attacker stressed that fans have yet to see the best of him.

“People haven’t seen the best of me,” Mudryk stated.

“There is still a lot more to come. I do a lot of hard work on and off the pitch. Sometimes you want something so badly, but it will only happen at the right time.

“You can try too hard, so you have to find a balance between that and not trying at all. When you find this balance, you will find success. I am confident you will see the best of me over time.”

Mudryk, who has seen his glimpses of sparkling performances largely overshadowed by the recent underwhelming form of Chelsea, will be hoping for a new lease on life under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The 23-year-old is presented with the opportunity to make good on his word, with Chelsea's first game of the new season against the highly rated Manchester City side.

