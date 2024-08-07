Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside has opened up on his post-retirement struggles

Peterside’s former wife left him when he was starting a new life after hanging his gloves in 2002

The pastor and pundit has described what he almost did out of shame following the separation

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside has opened up about his post-retirement struggles, notably the departure of his former wife, which almost made him do something drastic.

Peterside was a former goalkeeper who spent most of his playing career at clubs in Nigeria and South Africa, including Enyimba and Moroka Swallows.

Idah Peterside at his home in Nigeria in February 2023. Photo from @petersideidah.

The 49-year-old represented the Super Eagles between 1998 and 2001 before announcing his professional retirement in 2002 after leaving Moroka Swallows.

Peterside explains divorce struggles

The former footballer, who is also a pundit and a pastor, has opened up on what he went through when his former wife left him at a time when he was finding his feet after retirement.

“I almost ended it all after my ex-wife left me, the shame was too much. I had just started a church and was just starting for SuperSport. Only God saw me through. I look back today and am very grateful to God,” he wrote on his official X account.

Idah, who owns a church in South Africa, remarried in 2008, and on July 26, he shared a post on his Instagram page celebrating his 16th anniversary with his wife.

“16 years ago I married my one and only and God has been faithful to us in spite of all the challenges. Still love you my golden girl,” he wrote.

Aside from his ministerial work, Idah is a soccer analyst and regularly shares his opinions, especially on matters revolving around Nigerian football.

