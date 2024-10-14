Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Fregene, has died after a protracted battle with a critical illness

The 77-year-old was placed on life support after he came down with critical health issues in recent times

Former Nigerian attacker, Segun Odegbami, confirmed the passing of the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations shot-stopper

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria shot-stopper, Peter Fregene, has sadly passed away after his protracted battle with illness.

The 77-year-old was previously reported to be in critical condition by former teammate, Segun Odegbami.

The iconic shot-stopper represented Nigeria between 1968 and 1971, before earning a recall to the national team for the 1982 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a statement shared by Punch Sport, Odegbami provided further details about his former teammate’s passing:

“A few minutes ago, Peter ‘Apo’ Fregene, OLY, former goalkeeper for Nigeria’s Green Eagles, who had been on life support for the past week, passed on to meet his creator.

He passed away peacefully in the presence of two of his children and his devoted wife, Tina,” Odegbami wrote.

Fregene's goalkeeping heroics

The former goalkeeper was renowned for his incredible reflexes and unwavering resilience between the posts, earning him the nickname ‘Apo,’ a testament to his agility in goal.

Fregene, born in Sapele, enjoyed a career that spanned nearly two decades, playing for Nigerian clubs ECN and Stationery Stores FC, both fierce Lagos rivals.

As reported by Premium Times, Odegbami had earlier called for support for his former teammate in the final weeks leading up to his passing.

