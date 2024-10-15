Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrated his 32nd birthday yesterday, October 14, 2024

The birthday met him in Uyo, where he travelled with Kano Pillars for their 2-0 loss to Akwa United

Despite the loss, Musa was celebrated by the workers at the stadium, and he gave them cash gifts

Super Eagles captain and Kano Pillars star Ahmed Musa celebrated his 32nd birthday with workers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, giving them cash gifts.

Musa rejoined Nigerian Premier Football League side Kano Pillars for the third time, as he has been without a club since leaving Swiss champions Sivasspor in May.

Ahmed Musa playing for Kano Pillars against Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Photo from @PoojaMedia.

The winger began his career in the NPFL before moving to Europe. He briefly returned to the league ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and has again returned.

He made his debut last week against Sunshine Stars and marked it with a brace. He could have netted a hat trick but missed a decisive penalty in the final minutes.

Musa celebrates birthday in Uyo

The Nigerian football legend had his birthday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, where he was on league duties with his new club, Kano Pillars.

His team lost 2-0 to Akwa United, but it did not stop workers at the stadium from celebrating him. They sang happy birthday songs and even poured water on the winger.

As noted by Kano Pillars’ official X account, who uploaded a video of the fans serenading Musa, it's confirmed that he gifted ₦200,000 to workers.

Musa was not lost in celebration and spared a thought for his Super Eagles teammates who were held hostage in Libya. He released a statement on social media condemning the act.

“I'm extremely disappointed by the unjust treatment of the Super Eagles, the NFF officials, as well as dignitaries in Libya. This is not sportsmanship, and I want the football governing body, @CAF_Online to intervene and investigate this incident. I stand with the players in this difficult time. ❤️👏🫂,” he wrote.

Musa speaks on Super Eagles' future

Legit.ng reported on Musa’s comments on his future with the national team having not earned a call-up to the squad since his involvement at the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The captain assumed leadership duties during the tournament even though he did not play, ceding on-pitch captainship to William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo.

