Ahmed Musa Shares Cash Gifts to Godswill Akpabio Stadium Workers on His 32nd Birthday
- Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrated his 32nd birthday yesterday, October 14, 2024
- The birthday met him in Uyo, where he travelled with Kano Pillars for their 2-0 loss to Akwa United
- Despite the loss, Musa was celebrated by the workers at the stadium, and he gave them cash gifts
Super Eagles captain and Kano Pillars star Ahmed Musa celebrated his 32nd birthday with workers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, giving them cash gifts.
Musa rejoined Nigerian Premier Football League side Kano Pillars for the third time, as he has been without a club since leaving Swiss champions Sivasspor in May.
The winger began his career in the NPFL before moving to Europe. He briefly returned to the league ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and has again returned.
He made his debut last week against Sunshine Stars and marked it with a brace. He could have netted a hat trick but missed a decisive penalty in the final minutes.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Musa celebrates birthday in Uyo
The Nigerian football legend had his birthday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, where he was on league duties with his new club, Kano Pillars.
His team lost 2-0 to Akwa United, but it did not stop workers at the stadium from celebrating him. They sang happy birthday songs and even poured water on the winger.
As noted by Kano Pillars’ official X account, who uploaded a video of the fans serenading Musa, it's confirmed that he gifted ₦200,000 to workers.
Musa was not lost in celebration and spared a thought for his Super Eagles teammates who were held hostage in Libya. He released a statement on social media condemning the act.
“I'm extremely disappointed by the unjust treatment of the Super Eagles, the NFF officials, as well as dignitaries in Libya. This is not sportsmanship, and I want the football governing body, @CAF_Online to intervene and investigate this incident. I stand with the players in this difficult time. ❤️👏🫂,” he wrote.
Musa speaks on Super Eagles' future
Legit.ng reported on Musa’s comments on his future with the national team having not earned a call-up to the squad since his involvement at the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.
The captain assumed leadership duties during the tournament even though he did not play, ceding on-pitch captainship to William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com