Victor Osimhen has reportedly landed himself in hot water with Italian Serie A powerhouse, Napoli

The Nigerian forward was reported to be the subject of a brawl at a popular nightclub in the city of Naples

The combative striker is expected to depart the Neapolitans in the final weeks of the summer transfer window

Victor Osimhen is at the centre of another unpleasant act amid the controversies that have plagued his Napoli future.

The 25-year-old striker was reportedly involved in an altercation at a nightclub in Naples. According to reports, the Nigerian forward was captured on video engaged in a heated confrontation with a fan.

Victor Osimhen looks dejected during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AS Roma at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy, on 28 April 2024. Image: Franco Romano.

Source: Getty Images

The now-deleted footage, shared by TikTok user, Roberto Cerullo, shows Osimhen pushing through a crowd of fans and reacting angrily when he noticed he was being recorded. The video ends abruptly as tensions escalate.

Italian publication, Corriere dello Sport suggests that Osimhen could face disciplinary action as his manager, Antonio Conte, is reportedly displeased with the incident.

The publication also hints at the possibility of a significant fine or even a suspension for the forward.

This incident is not the first time Osimhen has displayed his temper. Previously, he took to social media to voice his frustration following a disagreement with former national team coach, Finidi George.

Osimhen's immediate future

The Nigerian forward is largely expected to depart Napoli this summer despite the transfer window winding down.

The marquee forward is reported to have a price tag in the region of €130 million set by the club's hierarchy.

Osimhen recently signed a new contract with Napoli shortly before the commencement of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Several clubs, including Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal, are reported to remain interested in signing the Nigerian forward.

