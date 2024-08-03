Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer, but his next destination isn't decided yet

The Nigerian forward has an expensive release clause that is wading off potential suitors for his services

Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Arsenal and Saudi Arabian clubs have all showed interest in the forward

Victor Osimhen has been advised to calm down by a former Nigerian international amidst an uncertain future as he wants to leave Napoli before the start of the new season.

Osimhen was expected to leave Napoli in the summer of 2023 but stayed on and extended his contract with a new release clause of €130 million inserted in the new deal.

Victor Osimhen training with Napoli teammates despite uncertain future. Photo by SSC Napoli.

Source: Getty Images

Calciomercato reported that Aurelio De Laurentiis is willing to lower his asking price and accept a fee in the region of €100mil, yet it proves expensive for interested clubs.

Lawal issues advice to Osimhen

Former Super Eagles player Dimeji Lawal has issued a bit of advice to Osimhen as the striker seeks to leave Napoli, telling him to calm down and make the best decision.

“Osimhen's future at Napoli is up in the air. There have been reports of talks between Napoli and Chelsea, but his agent, Roberto Calenda, has strongly denied them,” Lawal told Complete Sports.

“He has a team of people looking after his interests. Their job is to advise him on the best course of action. They'll tell him what to do and what not to do. It's a tough situation, but Victor needs to stay calm. (To clarify), I'm not part of his management team.”

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have recently been in contact with Napoli to negotiate a deal for the Super Eagles star, but the conditions offered by both are not suitable for a sale.

Multiple reports in the Italian media suggest Arsenal have recently reignited their interest, having considered him early in the summer but made no move.

Why PSG cooled interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen’s move to PSG stalled because manager Luis Enrique was not convinced of the player's suitability for his style of play.

The French champions have an agreement on personal terms for a contract worth €14 million per season over five years, but Enrique would instead continue with Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani.

Source: Legit.ng