Eric Chelle made the headlines after viral footage showed the moment he had water poured on his head at AFCON 2023

The tactician was in charge of Mali at the continental showpiece, and they narrowly missed out on the semi-final spot

Chelle was stunned after his side blew away their lead before losing to the host nation in a dramatic fashion

The newly appointed Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, made the headlines during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after cameras captured the moment water was poured on his head.

Chelle seemed to have suffered dehydration shortly after Mali was knocked out of the tournament by the host nation.

The tactician watched his side blow away their 1-0 lead as they eventually lost 1-2 in the most dramatic fashion that went viral on the internet.

Eric Chelle says he suffered dizziness after Mali crashed out of AFCON 2023. Photo: Issouf Sanogo.

Mali had a chance to break the deadlock in the 17th minute when they were awarded a penalty, but the goalkeeper saved Adama Traore's penalty.

Shortly before half-time, the Eagles had a one-man advantage after Odilon Kossounou was shown a second yellow as the Ivorians were reduced to ten men.

After a goalless first half, Nene Dorgelese silenced the home fans in the 70th minute, putting the Eagles of Mali ahead with barely 20 minutes left.

Mali had several chances to double their lead, but all the missed opportunities eventually haunted them, as Simon Adingra struck in the 90th minute to make it 1-1.

The highly intense encounter proceeded into extra time, and the game was heading for a penalty shootout before Oumar Diakite struck with practically the last kick to send the Elephants to the knockout phase.

Amid the wild scenes from the Bouake Stadium, cameras captured the moment one of the Malian technical crew members poured water on Eric Chelle's head.

The manager admitted that started to feel dizzy after his team conceded the second goal, as they crashed out of the continental showpiece.

He told journalists after that game, as per Soccer Laduma:

“After the Elephants’ second goal, I started to feel dizzy; my blood pressure was rising.

"Thankfully, my compatriot poured enough water on my head to stabilize my blood pressure.”

Chelle tasked to secure World Cup ticket for Nigeria

As the new Super Eagles coach, Chelle's main task is to secure a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria are struggling in the qualifying series, having failed to win any of their four matches played so far.

The Super Eagles played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa and then lost 1-2 to Benin Republic.

They have managed just 3 points from four matches, while Rwanda, Benin and South Africa all have 7 points each.

The qualifiers return in March, and the Super Eagles take a trip to Kigali for a clash against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

A week later, they will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Only one of the teams will receive an automatic ticket to the global showpiece, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Okocha unimpressed with Chelle's appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has called for a total overhaul of the Nigeria Football Federation.

The former Nigerian international seems unimpressed with the appointment of Malian tactician Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach.

The former Bolton Wanderers captain has not hidden his dislike for the declaration, saying football is not run by politicians.

