French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain are celebrating the 26 years anniversary of signing former Nigerian national team captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

Okocha was one of the early Nigerians to play for European clubs and had a professional career that spanned 17 years in Europe playing in England, Germany, Turkey and France.

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha was unveiled as a PSG player on July 29, 1998. Photo by Daniel Janin.

Source: Getty Images

His career in Europe began when he impressed a local coach in Germany with his skills when he visited a friend who was playing in the third division, few weeks after the country won the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

PSG celebrate Okocha's anniversary

The club uploaded a nine-slide clip on their Instagram page to celebrate the 26th hear anniversary of the 1996 Olympic gold medalist joining the Paris club.

The posts featured clips of his dribbles, goals and celebration showcasing the beauty of one of Africa's greatest ever footballers in their red and blue colours for four years.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he played 113 times for PSG. He scored 20 goals and provided a further nine assists for his teammates in four seasons in France.

He left the club in 2002 and joined Premier League side Bolton Wanderers and his club career took a dive from there. He also played for Qatar SC and Hull City before retiring in 2008.

