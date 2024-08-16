The 2024/25 German Bundesliga season kicks off next week, Friday, August 23, 2024

Bayer Leverkusen will try to defend their title, while Bayern Munich hopes to reclaim glory

Nigeria have many players to watch out for in the league, including Victor Boniface.

Champions Bayer Leverkusen will begin the defence of their Bundesliga title when the 2024/25 German league kicks off next Friday, August 26, 2024.

Leverkusen stunned the world when they brushed aside Bayern Munich to win the title last season, their first-ever title and did it remarkably by going the entire season unbeaten.

Nigerian forwards Nathan Tella and Victor Boniface celebrating Bayer Leverkusen's goal against Wolfsburg. Photo by Mika Volkmann.

Source: Getty Images

Xabi Alonso remained at the club while they managed to keep a hold of their stars, including the Nigerian duo of attackers Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella.

Legit.ng looks at five Nigerians to watch out for in the new season.

Nigerians to watch out for in Bundesliga

1. Victor Boniface

The striker joined the club at the start of last season from Royal Saint Gilloise. He settled in immediately and scored 16 goals in 23 games. He was injured for most of the second half of the season, forcing him to miss AFCON 2023. He is fully fit now and ready for the big title defence.

2. Nathan Tella

Tella was the second Nigerian in the title-winning squad. He joined the team from relegated Southampton and featured 24 times in the league, many of which came as a substitute and contributed to nine goals, as noted by Transfermarkt. He expects more minutes and impact during their title defence this season.

3. Kevin Akpoguma

Akpoguma captained Germany at the U20 level before switching his international allegiance to Nigeria, where he won eight caps. He has not played for the national team since June 2023. He helped Hoffenheim secure a Europa League spot last season, and his versatility will be handy in Europe.

4. Felix Udokhai

According to Goal, Udokhai was the player who clashed with Taiwo Awoniyi, an injury that nearly cost the former Mainz 05 forward his life. He played all but one league game last season as Augsburg finished 11, six points above the drop zone, a position they hope to improve on this season.

5. David Odogu

Odogu is a teenage defender for VfL Wolfsburg and represented Germany in winning attempts at the 2023 U17 Euro and the 2023 U17 World Cup. He is eligible to play for Nigeria through his father. Chelsea and Manchester United were interested before he signed a long-term contract at the Volkswagen arena.

Alonso praises Victor Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso praises Victor Boniface for how he managed his holiday to regain fitness and maintain shape ahead of the new season.

The Super Eagles striker turned down multiple offers, including those from the Premier League, as Die Werkself brace up for the defence of their Bundesliga title this season.

