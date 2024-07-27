Kelechi Iheanacho is a free agent after leaving Leicester City at the end of his contract last summer

Senior man, as he is popularly referred to, rejected contract offers and left the club after seven years

He has multiple offers from around the world but is now close to joining European giants Sevilla

Kelechi Iheanacho is close to signing for a new club as a free agent after leaving EFL champions Leicester City last summer after his contract expired.

Iheanacho spent seven years at Leicester City and rejected multiple contract offers from the Foxes to bring an end to his time at the newly promoted Premier League side.

Kelechi Iheanacho applauding Leicester City fans after a Championship match. Photo by Clive Mason.

Source: Getty Images

In his seven seasons at the King Power Stadium, he helped the club win the 2020/21 FA Cup, beating Chelsea in the final, and the Community Shield heating his former club Manchester City.

He has multiple offers from around the world, including English, Turkish, and Saudi Arabian clubs, but has decided to sign for a European heavyweight.

Iheanacho set to join Sevilla

According to Sky Germany, the Super Eagles forward will join seven-time UEFA Europa League winner Sevilla as a free agent, with medicals booked for next week.

He will team up with compatriot Chidera Ejuke, who joined the club weeks ago and scored in his first pre-season match for the club against Al-Ittihad.

According to Birmingham Live, Aston Villa were one of the Premier League clubs that showed interest in the former Manchester City striker, but the deal depended on the sale of Colombian Jhon Duran.

Duran, who had an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea, saw the deal collapse after Villa and the Blues could not agree on a fee. He is now close to joining West Ham.

Nigerian players set to join new clubs

Legit.ng previously analysed Nigerian players looking for new clubs this summer, including Kelechi Iheanacho, who has now agreed to join Spanish side Sevilla.

Victor Osimhen is the most high-profile name among them, as he is expected to leave Napoli if any club trigger his £113 million release clause and high wage demands.

Source: Legit.ng