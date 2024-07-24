Osimhen, Olayinka and Other Nigerian Players Hopeful of Joining New Clubs
- Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer despite uncertainties about his future
- Kelechi Iheanacho has been without a club after his contract with Leicester City expired in June
- These and other Nigerian footballers are expected to join new clubs before the window closes
The European transfer market is open and some Nigerian players have been in the news as they are expected to join new clubs before the window closes this summer.
The biggest name in the market is Victor Osimhen, who is expected to leave Napoli this summer after four years and an Italian Serie A title-winning campaign in the 2022-23 season.
Legit.ng looks at Nigerian stars who are expected to join new clubs.
Nigerian players expected to join new clubs
1. Victor Osimhen
The Super Eagles forward may have left his move away from Napoli a little too late. He received offers in 2024 but extended his contract. The new £113 million release clause is fast becoming a stumbling block. According to Tutto Napoli, Saudi Arabia remains an option after talks with Paris Saint-Germain stalled.
2. Peter Olayinka
The four-caps Nigerian international left Slavia Prague last summer and joined Red Star Belgrade. He scored 12 goals and seven assists to help the club win the Serbian league and cup double. According to OJB Sports, he will return to the Czech Republic this summer for family reasons once personal terms are sorted.
3. Kelechi Iheanacho
Iheanacho left Leicester City after his contract expired on June 30. In his final season, he helped the team return to the Premier League after one season in the Championship. According to Birmingham Live, Aston Villa are interested but have to sell Jhon Duran.
4. Ademola Lookman
Lookman’s hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final to help Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen alerted top European clubs to him. The Goddess will demand a figure in the region of €70mil from interested clubs, with Saudi as an option. He is not pushing for a move and could remain in Bergamo.
Saudi clubs to bid for Osimhen
Legit.ng reported that two Saudi clubs could bid for Osimhen after his proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain stalled due to the failure of both clubs to reach an agreement.
The Nigerian rejected multiple offers from the oil-rich country last summer but will now consider their offers if he cannot join PSG as he is prioritising leaving Napoli.
