Aston Villa have completed the signing of defensive Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton

The Belgian star is Unai Emery’s eighth signing of the summer ahead of the 2024/24 season for Villa

Nigerian legend Sunday Oliseh is backing the Villans to have a big Premier League season possibly competing for honours

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh is backing Aston Villa for a big season after the Premier League side completed the signing of midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton.

Unai Emery, in his first full season at the club guided them to a third place finish and qualified for the UEFA Champions League, the first time since 1983.

Amadou Onana is Aston Villa's eighth signing this summer. Photo by Alex Gottschalk.

Source: Getty Images

The club are fortifying the squad to compete on all fronts this new season and as noted by Transfermarkt, have signed eight new players including Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley.

Onana is the latest of those signings and he came in for a reported £50 million taking their summer spending to £148mil.

Oliseh backs Aston Villa

Oliseh, reacting to the news that the Belgian midfielder has made a switch to Villa park, applauded the move, hailing it as the kind that takes a team to higher levels.

“This transfer deal has the potential to take Unai Emery's Aston Villa to a totally different level. Be Smart, don't you dare bet against Villa this season,” he wrote on his .

A fan in the comments section disagreed with him over the ability of the midfielder, and he thinks Onana is a downgrade on Douglas Luiz who left to join Juventus.

“This one is not good enough mate. Aston Villa simply had to replace Douglas Louis who joined Juventus, with someone with EPL experience. Onana has the work rate but he is not a top bracket deep-line playmaker no.6 and his passing is woeful. He is not a top bracket ball winning playmaker,” he wrote.

Villa may not be done in the market as they are interested in Nigerian star Kelechi Iheanacho who is a free agent. Birmingham Live reported that the deal depends on them selling Jhon Duran, who is linked to Chelsea and West Ham.

Oliseh tips Rodri for Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng reported that Oliseh backed Rodri for Ballon d'Or after the Manchester City midfielder was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2024 European Championship.

The former Fortuna Sittard manager reacted to a post on social media comparing Rodri's stats to the numbers with which Luka Modric won the Golden Ball in 2018.

