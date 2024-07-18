Rodri: Sunday Oliseh Hails Manchester City Star Amid Ballon d’Or Bid
- Spain midfielder Rodri has recently emerged as one of the favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or
- The Manchester City star was named the Player of the Tournament at the European Championship
- Nigerian legend Sunday Oliseh has voiced support for the midfielder in this year's Ballon d'Or race
Rodri has emerged as one of the favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, and his bid has received support from Nigerian football legend and former coach Sunday Oliseh.
Rodri has been a key element in Pep Guardiola’s success at Manchester City, proving invaluable in midfield as the English champions won a fourth consecutive Premier League title.
He was named the Player of the Tournament at the just concluded 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany after helping Spain win a record fourth title.
The Euro win was his fifth trophy in the last 12 months, leading to calls from fans and teammates to hand him the Ballon d'Or and succeed Lionel Messi as the holder.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Oliseh backs Rodri's Ballon d'Or bid
ESPN FC compared Rodri's stats in the 2023/24 season to 2018 winner Luka Modric’s stats when the Croatia midfielder became the first player to break the hegemony of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The former Atletico Madrid star scored more goals (12-4), provided more assists (13-12) and won more trophies (5-3) than the Real Madrid legend.
Oliseh, reacting to the post on X, quoted it and shared a message on his official account, which voices support for the midfielder to win.
“Do we need say more? Rodri is Una class of his own,” he wrote.
Ballon d'Or 2024: Spain coach snubs Vinicius and Bellingham picks Euro 2024 Best Player as favourite
Real Madrid attacking duo Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are seen as frontrunners for the award this year, while Dani Carvajal and Lautaro Martinez have staked claims with their Euro and Copa America campaigns.
Odumodublvck tips Rodri for Ballon d'Or
Legit.ng reported that Odumodublvck backed Rodri for the Ballon d'Or after declaring him the best player in the world over Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham.
The Afrobeats artiste also named the Spanish star as the best defensive midfielder in the world ahead of his favourite Arsenal and England star Declan Rice.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com