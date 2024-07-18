Spain midfielder Rodri has recently emerged as one of the favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or

The Manchester City star was named the Player of the Tournament at the European Championship

Nigerian legend Sunday Oliseh has voiced support for the midfielder in this year's Ballon d'Or race

Rodri has emerged as one of the favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, and his bid has received support from Nigerian football legend and former coach Sunday Oliseh.

Rodri has been a key element in Pep Guardiola’s success at Manchester City, proving invaluable in midfield as the English champions won a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Rodri with his Player of the Tournament trophy after Spain won Euro 2024. Photo by Hesham Elsherif.

Source: Getty Images

He was named the Player of the Tournament at the just concluded 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany after helping Spain win a record fourth title.

The Euro win was his fifth trophy in the last 12 months, leading to calls from fans and teammates to hand him the Ballon d'Or and succeed Lionel Messi as the holder.

Oliseh backs Rodri's Ballon d'Or bid

ESPN FC compared Rodri's stats in the 2023/24 season to 2018 winner Luka Modric’s stats when the Croatia midfielder became the first player to break the hegemony of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Atletico Madrid star scored more goals (12-4), provided more assists (13-12) and won more trophies (5-3) than the Real Madrid legend.

Oliseh, reacting to the post on X, quoted it and shared a message on his official account, which voices support for the midfielder to win.

“Do we need say more? Rodri is Una class of his own,” he wrote.

Real Madrid attacking duo Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are seen as frontrunners for the award this year, while Dani Carvajal and Lautaro Martinez have staked claims with their Euro and Copa America campaigns.

