The Paris 2024 Olympics men's football event will kick off tomorrow with two interesting opening games

16 countries, including host France, will battle for one of the most difficult medals to win in sports

Some iconic footballers have participated in the games and won, including Lionel Messi and Neymar

The men's football event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games kicks off tomorrow. Sixteen countries, including host France, will battle for one of the tournament’s most difficult medals.

FIFA does not organise the events, so countries struggle to secure players from football clubs, which hoard their best players at the risk of injuries because it's closer to the start of the season.

Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi celebrating a goal for Argentina at the 2008 Olympics.

Source: Getty Images

Some iconic footballers have claimed gold at the tournament, including the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi, who won the top prize in 2008.

Legit.ng looks at top players who have won Olympic golds.

Top players who won Olympic gold

1. Lionel Messi

Messi won the U20 World Cup in 2005 and the Olympic gold in 2008. As noted by Reuters, Argentina defeated Nigeria 1-0 in the final thanks to Angel Di Maria’s chip over goalkeeper Ambrose Vanzekin. He was initially touted to feature at this year's games but turned it down even before getting injured in the Copa America final.

2. Angel Di Maria

For every success and failure Messi had with the national team, Di Maria was there. The Benfica star scored in three of the four finals they won together, including the Beijing 2008 Olympics. He retired from the national team after the Copa America.

3. Neymar Jr

Neymar has yet to win a FIFA World Cup or Copa America for Brazil, but he is an Olympic gold medallist after helping his country to the top prize on home soil at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He was a silver medallist in London in 2012.

4. Samuel Eto'o

The legendary African footballer led Cameroon to Olympic gold at Sydney 2000, beating Spain in the final. According to Goal, they became the second African country to win the tournament after Nigeria won the previous edition.

5. Nwankwo Kanu

Nigeria shocked the world when the Dream Team won the Olympic gold medal in football at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Nwankwo Kanu was a key member of the squad that beat Brazil in the semi-final and Argentina in the final.

6. Jay-Jay Okocha

One of world football’s finest entertainers, Jay-Jay Okocha, may not have won many trophies in club football, but he almost won it all for Nigeria. He won Olympic gold in 1996 after winning the 1994 AFCON and reached the round of 16 at the World Cup the same year.

7. Pep Guardiola

Guardiola has won it all as a manager and also won a haul of trophies as a player. He won the Olympic gold at Barcelona in 1992, the same year he won the European Cup.

