Team Nigeria finished with zero medals at the just concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Former governor and presidential aspirant Peter Obi has criticised the country’s performance

Obi particularly focused on the relevant bodies in charge of managing the athletes for the Games

Team Nigeria finished at the just concluded Paris 2024 Olympics with zero medals despite sending a contingent of 88 athletes who participated in 12 sports.

The country’s outing at the games raised eyebrows from Nigerians, who lamented the incompetence of the relevant bodies who prepared the athletes.

Team Nigeria's athletes during the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Former governor of Anambra State and a presidential aspirant in the 2023 General elections, as seen in a viral tweet, has spoken on the team's outing, raising important issues about the country's sports administration.

Legit.ng highlights six points raised by Peter Obi.

Peter Obi's points on Olympics outing

1. Jamaica spent less than Nigeria

As raised by Obi, the country spent $85,000 per athlete at the Games but returned with no medals, while Jamaica, who spent $2,300 per athlete, won six medals - one gold, three silvers and two bronzes, despite less than 5% of Nigeria's budget.

2. Nine African countries won gold medals

The Labour Party presidential aspirant also noted that nine African countries won gold medals at the Games in France. According to Business Insider, 12 African countries made it to the medals table, including Zambia and Cabo Verde, who won one bronze each.

3. Favour Ofili's case

Despite failing to produce any medal, the outing was not short of controversies. Favour Ofili alerted Nigerians on social media that she was omitted from the 100m race despite qualifying, with the AFN and NOC yet to provide answers.

4. Annette Echikunwoke's case

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics participation saw some athletes not making it due to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria not doing the required drug tests and registration. One of those was Annette Echikunwoke, who switched her allegiance to the United States of America and won the silver medal four years after Nigeria denied her.

5. Injured athletes in Paris

The 63-year-old alleged that he has it on good authority that some athletes were at the Olympics village despite being injured and unfit to participate, further wasting the country's resources on frivolities. He also noted that some administrators were present for no reason.

6. Obi praises Wakama and others

He reserved praises for Nigerians who made exploits at the Games, including D'Tigress head coach Rena Wakama, who was named the best women's basketball coach for leading Nigeria to a historic quarter-final finish. He also mentioned Germany's Yemisi Ogunleye and Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser.

Nigerian records at the Paris Olympics

Legit.ng analysed Team Nigeria's records at the Paris Olympics despite the country's team of 88 athletes failing to pick up a medal at the Game despite huge financial investment.

D'Tigress are the biggest record setters, becoming the first African team, male or female, to reach the quarter-final of the basketball but bowed out in the quarter-final.

