Tobi Amusan has been announced as Team Nigeria's flag bearer for the Olympics opening ceremony

Badminton star Anuoluwapo Opeyori will be the team's captain for the games at the Paris 2024 games

Team Nigeria will participate in 11 events, including women's football, for the first time since Beijing 2008

The Nigeria Olympic Committee have confirmed that athletics star Tobi Amusan will be the country's flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The event, which will take place at La Grande Seine on July 26, will be the first opening ceremony to take place outside the stadium.

Tobi Amusan will lead Team Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. Photo by Ali Gradischer.

Source: Getty Images

According to Vanguard NG, Team Nigeria will participate in 11 events, including women's football, where the Super Falcons will open their campaign against Brazil on July 25.

Tobi Amusan named as Nigeria’s flag bearer

According to Cable, hurdle star Amusan will leave Team Nigeria's contingent out for the customary walk during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Anuoluwapo Opeyori, Africa’s number one in badminton, will be the team's captain for the three-week events in France, where the country will compete for gold.

The Super Falcons, who will be playing at the event for the first time since 2008, will play their first Group C game against Brazil a day before the opening ceremony.

Atletico Madrid Feminino star Rasheedat Ajibade will captain the team, which is blessed by the presence of six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala.

Some other notable athletes on the team are Ese Bruma and Quadri Aruna, Africa's number one in table tennis, who have expressed confidence ahead of the games.

The country's best outing at the games was in Atlanta, 1996, when they won two golds, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Source: Legit.ng